Urban Homestead Recognized as Century Farm Urban Family Farm Established in 1907

Janine (Urban) and Jim Jordan were recognized at the Blue Earth County Fair on July 29, 2017, as Century Farm owners, with County Commissioner William Purvis presenting them with their Century Farm certificate.

Janine Jordan is the daughter of Clarence Urban, granddaughter of Carl Urban and great-granddaughter of Wilhelm Urban who, in 1907 took up homesteading on 160 acres of farmland located in Pleasant Mound Township in the town of Willow Creek just west of Amboy, Minn.

At the turn of the century, Wilhelm Urban immigrated to the United States from Germany and with his father, mother, sisters and brothers, settled in Wisconsin where his father homesteaded a farm.

But, as an adult, Wilhelm, wanted a farm of his own, so he moved with his wife, Wilhelmina to Minnesota and founded the family farm. The family’s home was a structure that was moved across the prairie to a site on the homestead acreage that Wilhelm chose for his home and barn. A small two story structure was moved to the property on logs pulled by a team of horses through the long prairie grasses.

The little house served the family well through one hundred years of births and deaths, celebrations and hardships. Wilhelm’s son, Carl took over the farming operations in 1927 and farmed the land until 1979 when his son, Clarence—Janine and Dennis Urban’s father—took over the operations and farmed his father’s and grandfather’s land until his death in 1987.