Rick Greiner Memorial Softball Tournament Goes to “The Bank”

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

On July 28 – 30, 2017, the Sixth Annual Rick Greiner Memorial Softball Tournament was held at Rosburg Diamond, a place at which Rick spent countless hours, both doing field maintenance and as a player.

Rick, former publisher of the Truman Tribune, loved his family, friends, this community, and all things sports—especially softball. Thus, an annual tournament was deemed to be a fun way to honor his memory as well as to raise funds for projects in the community he proudly called “home”.

Each year, the monies that have been raised by this tournament have been donated back, by the family, to community projects. Last year they made a $1,000 donation to the municipal pool project and in 2017 they purchased two new picnic table, (bottom right) and a gas grill, (bottom left) for use at Rosburg Diamond. Scholarships have also been awarded in the past.

This year, eleven teams headed to Truman in pursuit of the championship. And, for the first time ever, it did not elude the Lewisville Bank team (The Bank), which includes Rick’s two sons, nephews, and friends.

The Bank opened play Friday evening and won both games. They advanced to the noon game on Saturday, and what a game it was! The Bank found themselves down by two going into the bottom of the seventh inning. After scoring two runs and tying the game, The Bank needed just one more to win.

At that time, Rick’s older son, Brandon found himself on second base. At the crack of the bat, he took off and later admitted, “I knew before he made contact that I was going home if a hit got out of the outfield.” As the throw came in from the outfield, Brandon slid into home plate, under the tag of the catcher, for an exciting finish to that game.

The Bank continued to win and ultimately claimed first place at the conclusion of Sunday’s play. There were many hugs and tears for both Rick’s wife, Vickie, his sons, and other family members.

After heading home, son Derrick shared his thoughts about the weekend, “I finally made it home and had a few moments to gather my thoughts and I am truly and utterly overwhelmed with emotions. I bawled most of the drive home as the emotions from the weekend all came together at once.

“For sentimental reasons alone, I’ve wanted to win this tournament from its inception, but the main goal was always to put together a weekend that did honor to the namesake of the tournament and provide an opportunity to give back to the community that has given me so much.

“This year we were fortunate enough to finally be able to combine both a win as well as a tournament weekend that truly reflected the essence of everything my father stood for: friends, family, community, and a great time!

“A true heartfelt thank you goes out from the very deepest part of my heart to all of you who made this weekend possible, whether playing with or against us, donating items, assisting in either concession or beer stand, or in any other way supporting or being a part of this weekend. It truly means so much to see the hard work pay off in such a meaningful way and to have everyone be able to participate in, and enjoy, a weekend built for that purpose and in memory of a man I called “Dad” but who was so many things to so many different people. #50Forever.”

Want to read more stories about our community? Subscribe to a print or online edition at www.TheTrumanTribune.com