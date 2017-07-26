The Last Alaskans visit Madelia

In the July 2, 2015, edition of the Madelia Times-Messenger, I shared a story about Tyler and Ashley Selden, who live in the 19 million acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska for six months of the year and whose lives there are documented as part of the television show aired on Discovery Channel called “The Last Alaskans.” Last time, I gathered information from them via telephone from their spring/summer home outside of Fairbanks. This time, they were actually visiting Madelia because Ashley’s parents, Dave and Theresa Laidig, live here. While in town the couple agreed to come to the Madelia Branch Library as the guest speakers of the Madelia Friends of the Library.

Although they are on television, while filming, the Seldens work with a small film crew and speak one-on-one with people who have become friends. Neither Tyler nor Ashley is at all accustomed to public speaking in front of a crowd, and what a crowd there was! There was literally standing room only because so many people showed up to hear about the fascinating life of these two adventurers.

Tyler and Ashley have led this unique lifestyle of living six months in town and spending the fall and winter in the “not accessible by any roads and the nearest neighbor is 50 miles away as the crow flies” bush country of Alaska. They make a living and survive off hunting, fishing, their trap lines, and whatever necessities they have flown in with them. Over the last decade that they have been living this way, the Seldens have gotten it down to a science. But this spring, life changed for them and their next adventure began on April 29 when the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl they named Sydney into the world.

Two Halves of The Year

In the spring and summer months, Tyler and Ashley live in rural Fairbanks, Alaska. During the fall and winter months, they live in the bush wilderness of the Alaskan wild. “We are always working on our lifestyle – it does not go away when we come in to town, we always have to be thinking of it and working towards it. You cannot relax, you always have to be working,” Ashley explained. When they come back to town in late March or early April, the first thing they do is start a garden. They try to live all year on food they have grown and raised themselves. Their garden provides fresh produce to eat in the summer, as well as food to dehydrate and take along with them to eat during the winter. To charter a flight to their winter home, it costs $2 to $3 per pound to transport it by bush plane, so light weight, dehydrated food is a must.

“The first couple of years we were doing this, garlic powder and onion powder were our only vegetables,” Ashley said. “It was awful. So the garden is very important.” They also raise chickens and turkeys each summer for food; they butcher in the fall, so this summer they are eating last summer’s birds. They sell furs and skulls from the animals they have trapped during the winter. Summer is also when they will work conventional jobs doing whatever they can find because they need to supplement the money they make from their furs. Living in town is certainly different than when they are in the wilderness, but they still have quite a bit of freedom. “The only restrictions on land use where we live in town is you cannot have a human cemetery or a nuclear waste site; other than those two limitations, we can pretty much do whatever we want with our land,” Ashley said.

Once they are out in the bush – there are no bills, no mail, nothing of civilization, so they must tie up all loose ends for the six months they are gone before they leave. “Think about what you would have to do to wrap up your whole life and be gone for six months,” Ashley said.

Before they leave for the winter, they try to talk to family and friends as much as they can because, although they have a satellite phone during the winter, it costs $1 per minute to use it; therefore it is mostly for emergencies. Once they gather what they are bringing with them to their home in the bush, the couple carefully packs it, themselves and their eight sled dogs, into two bush planes and have it all flown to their remote winter home. The pilot lands the plane in a safe spot that may or may not be close to their cabin. So how far they have to haul all their belongings varies from year to year. Fishing and hunting are very important right away when they arrive; they depend on the meat from those activities to feed themselves and their dogs all winter.

They cut firewood and do any projects around the main cabin, as well as their other cabins located along the trap lines. They also need to condition themselves and the dogs for the harsh weather and extreme working conditions that will present themselves in the winter. Nov. 1 is when the trapping can begin, but the prime fur season varies from animal to animal. Tyler and Ashley are constantly breaking trails and setting traps all winter, which is very hard work.

