Nicollet Conservation Club celebrates 75 years

From less than auspicious beginnings, over the past 75 years the Nicollet Conservation Club (NCC) has evolved into one of the premiere conservation organizations in the state of Minnesota.

The Nicollet Conservation Club was founded in 1942 by a group of area sportsmen who would get together to drink, play cards and tell tales. Some of the original founding members were Reinie Volk, C.B. Poncin, Herman Roxin, Fritz Froehlich, Harold Voeltz, Herb Michels, Walter Krohn, Bill Wilking, Ted Giefer, Frank Schuck, Carroll H. Thurston, Hub Zins and Lawrence Zins.

The group first met above the Opera House Bar (current Rapid Rick’s Bar and Grill]. After a period of time, the location for the meetings moved to the upper level of the old fire hall (where the current city hall is) for several years until they were evicted from that space after receiving a letter from the city clerk dated November 26 1962. It read:

“To The Officers of Nicollet Conservation Club: When the Village Council agreed to rent the upstairs of the village hall to the N.C.C. for meeting purposes they did not grant or intend to grant a license to sell or furnish setups … or give away any intoxicating liquor SO CEASE AND DESIST … MEANING STOP!”

The current elder member of the club, Paul Pope, joined in 1948.

Pope recalled, “We didn’t do anything for wildlife really [in the early days]. We played cards and drank. That’s what really brought us to trap shooting because that’s all they did [cards and drinking]. I wasn’t a drinker and there were two or three other guys that weren’t. And we said, ‘Hey, let’s do something else besides just playing cards.’ … I said I want my kids to learn how to shoot, not how to drink.”

After they were evicted by the city council, Frank Enter allowed the club to build a clubhouse on a strip of land he owned on the south shore of Swan Lake. Club members got together and cut trees into lumber at Elmer “Butch” Pehling’s woods that they used to build a 20’x40’ clubhouse.

Former NCC Board President Fred Froehlich stated, “The original building was hand sawn lumber – it didn’t cost anything. They went out to friends that had chunks of timber and cut up trees and had them sliced into boards and then they built from them. They illegally sold liquor so I’m sure that’s where some of it [the club’s money] came from.”

Pope joined the club because he was an avid duck hunter.

“If it wasn’t for this lake [Swan Lake], I wouldn’t be around here,” He said. “I hunted ducks in 1941.”

He noted that the dues were only one dollar per year when he joined in 1948. There was only one activity Pope recalls the club doing that had anything to do with conservation back then.

He explained, “That’s one thing we did back in the old days: feed pheasants. We made metal baskets, in fact we had them made, and would put an ear of corn in there. It didn’t do no good anyway, I don’t imagine.”

Trap shooting was an activity Pope enjoyed and he continually pushed the NCC to embrace the sport.

“We started [trap shooting] in town first,” said Pope. “At that time there was a lumber mill just east of where the drying plant [creamery] is now. There was just a little embankment. … We had a heck of a time getting going [with trap shooting] here [at the current NCC location]. I remember I used to fight with these guys every meeting. I’d say we need a trap house, we need a trap house. Finally we got a trap and the kids still had to lay down behind a steel [barrier to throw the clays] and we had to build a mound out here to make it level with the trap.”

When Merv Steffen, who was an avid trapshooter and knew how to set up a range, joined the club they got to work adding a range to the NCC facility. The trapshooting field was constructed in the late 1970s and it has been updated many times over the years, including the addition of voice activated throwers.

“I think we had a league right away [after it was built],” Pope said.

Most attribute Froehlich with changing the direction of the club to better reflect its name.

“When Fred came from out of the Navy, the club became more focused on wildlife and conservation,” Pope asserted. “Fred was the guy that really made this club go.”

Froehlich commented, “My dad is one of the founders of this place and when I got out of the service he said, ‘Why don’t you come out to a meeting?’ I said, ‘For what? You guys don’t do anything for wildlife.’”

He added, “In 1974 or 1975 I got dragged out to a meeting and somebody nominated Fred Froehlich for board of directors. I’d never been to a meeting in my life and they all thought they were voting for my dad. When I got elected I said, ‘Mr. President [Duane Giefer], I’m not so sure all these guys in this room were voting for me. I think they were voting for my dad.’ He said, ‘Does anybody want to change their vote?’ And, nobody lifted their hand. … In those days there wasn’t a lot of guys that wanted to be on the board of directors cause you had to work every time you came out here.”

Back then, and still to some degree today, the NCC Board members had to tend bar and clean the clubhouse at the end of the night.

“I thought, as long as I’m going to be one of the directors, these guys are going to do something about conservation,” Froehlich proclaimed.

The club started their conservation efforts by building wood duck houses. In the early 1980s, when they began to receive charitable gambling funds from pull tab sales, the NCC was able to make larger investments in conservation. They set a goal to become a $10,000 member in Ducks Unlimited and started sending money to that organization.

“Now we’re on the President’s Council [plaque] in Memphis, Tennessee,” Froehlich noted. “We’re one of the few gun clubs in the country that’s a $100,000 donor in Ducks Unlimited. We do more stuff locally now.”

That investment in Ducks Unlimited has paid off over the years as that organization invested money in the Swan Lake area, including paying for construction of a new outlet structure that enables the DNR to adjust the lake’s water level.

The NCC purchased the land that Enter allowed them to use for their clubhouse and, in the 1980s, the North Mankato Sportsman’s Club donated an adjacent strip that group had used as a landing. In return, NCC gave the North Mankato club members lifetime NCC memberships.

Over the years, there have been a few additions to the original NCC building. First, a 20-foot addition was built that housed a kitchen and then a 30’x30’ bar and lounge addition was dedicated in 1978. The last big building project at the club was in 1994 when a two story addition increased the size of the building vertically. The upstairs portion has educational exhibits and a meeting/classroom area. It’s used for firearms training, board meetings, adult hunter education training and other groups can rent the room for their meetings.

The 1994 addition cost $138,000 and the NCC sold $500 lifetime memberships to help fund the construction.

“I haven’t been a life member. When we started this I didn’t think I would live this long,” Pope said with a chuckle, pointing out how much he would have saved over the years had he purchased a $500 life membership.

The NCC also received an $18,000 grant from the State of Minnesota for the interpretive center. All the booths in the club lounge were paid for through donations and there is a plaque on each one naming the generous donor.

The club did have to borrow money from the bank as well, but they really worked hard at paying that loan off. They had purchased a 10 acre tract of land on Swan Lake from Walter Pehling years earlier and sold that to the DNR to help pay off the loan. Finances were pretty tight for the club during this period.

“There’s been years as recently as 15 years ago that we only had $800 in the checkbook at the end of the year because this building is so costly to keep operating,” said Froehlich.

The spacious NCC building has been used by wildlife groups and other civic organizations. It’s also been used for weddings, high school prom dinners, showers, anniversaries and, occasionally, a funeral.

Today, the club property has a lighted boat landing, three retriever training ponds and two lighted trap fields that are used by 50 trap teams on Thursday league nights as well as a high school team that shoots on Sundays during the spring.

At its peak, the NCC had 450 members and it is just shy of that now. Past presidents have included Reinie Volk, DuWayne Giefer, Richard Wagner, Fred L. Froehlich, Craig Stevensen, Jeff Holmin, Mike Wenner and Mike Hulke and Jason “Skip” Hoffman.

Holmin said he got involved in the club administration when Froehlich, who used to “hang out” at Holmin’s taxidermy shop, pestered him to get on the board of directors. He was elected to the board during the period when the 1994 addition was being started.

Holmin stated, “The thing that makes the club unique is that they always had board members from various towns. … What makes me proud is that people have donated all their time. It’s all volunteer. The volunteers that come help out all the board members. That’s what makes everything run.”

The current NCC Board of Directors President, Skip Hoffman, has served in that capacity since 2010. In 2012 he approached the Nicollet Public School Activities Director about forming a partnership for a high school trap shooting team. The school board approved a joint venture with the district’s community education department and the team had 23 participants their first season. In 2017 there were 83 kids on the Nicollet Trap Shooting team. The team shoots at the NCC facility and the club donates $2,500 to the school each year to pay for a portion of the the activity. The remaining $5,500 annual cost is garnered through fundraising efforts.

“In Skip’s tenure as being the president he’s brought in high school trap shooting and that’s the revitalization of the place [the NCC facility],” Froehlich proclaimed.

“In my term as president, I’d say it’s probably my biggest accomplishment,” Hoffman expressed. “We, the current board, really focus on the youth. That’s what I’ve been pushing for as president. We [NCC] are really well known at the [Nicollet Public] school. It’s just amazing. They come out and they know all the board members. I can ask kids and they’ll help with just about anything for the club. … Yesterday [July 22] we had 300 kids out there [at the clubhouse] building bird houses for Nicollet Night Out. We built 125 bird houses for them.”

Hoffman praised the board for the many hours they put in as well as the countless volunteers that help with the high school trap team. That investment in the area youth is already paying dividends for the NCC.

“Our Thursday night [trap shooting league] had been declining a little bit as far as teams go,” Hoffman stated. “We were losing trap shooters as they got older so we thought this is a good way to keep these kids around and keep the kids busy during the summer. … Now there are 13- and 14-year old kids forming teams to participate in league night.”

Another NCC activity Hoffman is very proud of is the nesting box program. Club members maintain approximately 450 wood duck houses and hen nesting houses on and around Swan Lake. Every year, volunteers repair and clean the houses and others collect data on the effectiveness of the program. It is estimated that the nesting boxes have increased duck populations on the lake by a couple thousand birds per year.

“It’s definitely making an impact,” Hoffman asserted. “Our duck program that we’ve done, it’s just amazing.”

The NCC has provided youth firearms training for more than 50 years and they also train kids on snowmobile safety.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton chose the Nicollet Conservation Club as the location to unveil the “Pheasant Summit Action Plan” on Sept. 14, 2015, and it was also the site for some of the events that were part of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener on Oct. 9, 2015.

Froehlich is proud of all the NCC has accomplished in the name of conservation.

He stated, “I’m proud of the state recognition we have. We are recognized statewide as one of leaders in conservation in Minnesota. We’ve been involved in lobbying efforts and pushing the right to hunt and fish amendment and the Legacy amendment, which creates $100 million a year for wildlife for whatever purposes in the state of Minnesota.”

In 1988, the NCC lobbied – and Froehlich testified multiple times at Minnesota Legislative Commission on Minnesota Resources [LCMR] hearings – for the first state funding ($2 million) Swan Lake ever received. They continued to lobby for public wildlife areas around Swan Lake.

Froehlich noted, “There wasn’t a single one [wildlife management area] prior to 1988, a public hunting area. Now there are several.”

He added, “Actually, when we got the first $2 million for Swan Lake, myself and five or six other guys took the entire LCMR Committee out on the lake to an island and had Whiskey River cater a meal to them with wine and cheese on that island. They sat there completely enraptured with the lake because it’s a high island – about 15 or 20 feet above the lake. They were absolutely in awe of all the wildlife out here.

“Just like when we took the lieutenant governor on a ride out here [in 2015]. She called it the ‘Everglades of Minnesota’ because she was in such wonder of the wetland we have here.”

There is little doubt that the NCC wouldn’t exist if Swan Lake wasn’t its neighbor. The lake gives the club the ability to bring focus and money to the area.

The NCC has donated a lot of money to the Nicollet Pubic School and the city of Nicollet over the years – roughly $12,000 per year for the past five years. In addition to funding the high school trap program, the NCC donates annually to the school’s music program, the Deep Portage field trip and the after prom party. The club has also purchased much of the equipment that is in the school shop classroom.

As for the city, NCC has provided funds for the raised garden in front of city hall, trees for the park and portable restrooms for Green Space Park, to name a few.

In addition to funds they donate from the charitable gambling program, the NCC also donates a portion of the proceeds from the pork chop fry they host on the third Saturday of the month.

In celebration of the organization’s 75th anniversary, the NCC will be hosting an event on Saturday, July 29, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.