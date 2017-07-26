Dusty Drager is Eager to Meet the Challenges of His New Position Maple River Activities Director Also Includes Community Education Duties

Dusty Drager is the newly hired Activities and Community Education Director for the Maple River School District, taking over from recently retired director Jeff Annis.

Drager was one of four candidates who applied for the position. He said that all of the applicants were highly qualified but feels that his past experience with the district and his close work with Jeff Annis during the past few years may have been the edge he needed to land the job that he seems to have been setting himself up for all of his life.

Drager, a special education teacher in the middle school, is a Maple River graduate who has spent only three years outside of the district. He said that he just may surpass Annis’ record of 56 years in the district altogether as a student, teacher and then athletic director.

Drager reminisced that he did not initially plan to come back to the area. As with many young people, he thought that he would graduate, go to college and then move somewhere else for a job. But, as luck would have it, he found himself back in the district as a teacher and coach. He says that the area just has that “IT” factor that cannot be found anywhere else. It is this factor that kept him and his wife, Devin—a second grade teacher at Maple River East and the girls’ varsity head basketball coach—in the Maple River area, compelled to work and raise their family here.

In most management books, it is recommended that the first year of any new position should be one of discovery, learning, reaching out, discussion and exploration regarding what people need and what they see as changes that could be made. Then plans get made. This is what Drager is planning to do during his first year. But, in the long run, his goal is to bring all of the district’s programs from “good to great” (the title of the book by James Collins, Good to Great, in which he gives management advice on how to move a company or any entity from ‘good’ to ‘great’). He wants the students who participate in sports and other activities, to have the best because he feels that they work hard and deserve the best.