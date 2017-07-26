1980 THS Graduate Deb (Sherman) Schneider Returning to TPS as School Social Worker

During the regular monthly meeting of the school board on July 17, 2017, board members approved the hiring of Deb Schneider for the open school social worker position. Schneider is a 1980 graduate of Truman High School and will begin her duties with the 2017-18 school year.

She has worked with a variety of students in various school settings. According to school superintendent, Dr. Virginia Dahlstrom, “Deb has extensive knowledge of resources available in Martin County and that will be an asset for our students that need to access them.”

In other matters:

• The board approved the low bid of $2,400 from Athletic Performance Solutions (APS) to abrade and refinish the gym floor. Two other bids of $4,500 and $2,500, with the same scope of work at APS) were received.

It was noted that APS deals strictly with athletic floors, and this was seen as positive, in addition to the fact they submitted the lowest bid.

Principal Mark Nass informed the board, “We did talk to APS and they will not sand deeply over areas that are painted. So, this should result with us not needing to repaint areas.””

• Board member Paula Kester brought up the current softball pairing agreement. She suggested the board consider terminating the pairing with Madelia and instead, pair with Granada-Huntley-East Chain (GHEC) and Martin Luther. “Our girls and young women play with the girls from GHEC and Martin Luther in the younger leagues, and it just makes sense to me to carry it through into high school.”

Kester presented a number of written messages from current players and parents supporting the pairing with GHEC and Martin Luther.

The board referred the matter to the athletic director with a request to set up a meeting with the board’s athletic committee.

• Truman Baseball/Softball Association representative Chris Studer appeared before the board. He indicated numbers for the program were good this summer and due to more teams, there were a number of times “home games” had to be played in Lewisville due to lack of open fields in Truman.

Studer explained the current field directly behind the school has issues as the sun is directly in the eyes of fielders as most games are played in the evening.

He reported the association is looking into the possibility of changing the location of the field to alleviate this issue. At this time, the association requested permission to obtain bids for the work that would be involved in such an endeavor. “We’re talking to James Rode to see what kind of numbers we would be looking at for the dirt work,” Studer stated.

The board approved the request to obtain bids, but made no commitment to helping fund or approve the project at this time.

• During the superintendent’s report, Dr. Dahlstrom explained the 2017-18 voluntary pre-K program would be open to students both within and outside of the district, which was a change from last year. In addition, she informed board members the program would run Monday through Friday, another change from last year.

Dr. Dahlstrom also indicated the school is looking for volunteers to paint the school’s wellness room.

• Mark Nass presented his principal’s report. He indicated TPS actually has a graduation rate of over 100 percent for the past school year. “This is due to the fact a student from the 2015-16 school year returned for the 2016-17 school. I commend that student for coming back and earning the necessary credits to obtain a diploma.”

• Board officer Darrel Drevlow informed the board he and members of the school’s FFA chapter would be volunteering their time to landscape the “Welcome to Truman” signs.

• The board’s next regular meeting will take place on Monday, August 21, 2017.

