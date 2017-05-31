tan and Linda Whitney Chosen as 2017 Town and Country Days Grand Marshals

Stan and Linda Whitney have recently been selected by the Town and Country Days Committee to be the 2017 Town and Country Days Grand Marshals. This probably comes as no surprise to their family or to those who know them since the honor of parade marshal is given to those who have served their community in countless numbers of ways, large and small, consistently and without fail. This is just the case with Stan and Linda.

Trying to get together with Stan and Linda is not an easy task; they have a pretty busy schedule from day to day. The two are both involved in the remodeling of the new International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge (the former Plaid Piper building), putting on a pancake feed for the lodge, working with Rebbecca and Charlie Benson at the Maple River Youth Center, actively participating in the life of their church, engaging in Sertoma activities such as the beautification of the town by artfully filling the town’s planters, caring for the Chase Cemetery—keeping its books and researching its history, teaching our elementary school students about bees, helping with the IOOF summer camp, sitting on the board of a nursing home, being members of the Faribault Farm Bureau, Relay for Life, 4-H, FFA, and countless other things they have done for the families, organizations and town of Mapleton. There is no point yet at which they have felt they could sit back and take a rest. It’s not in their DNA. They are doers and they “do” tirelessly.