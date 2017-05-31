Memorial Day in Madelia

This year, as they do every year, the community of Madelia, along with Madelia American Legion Post #19, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #19, Madelia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3842, the Madelia Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as the Madelia High School band and members of the ministerial association, honored the fallen on Memorial Day. The weekend was filled with a variety of events such as placing flags on the graves of soldiers, placing a wreath at the Madelia Veterans Memorial Park, a parade, a program and a potluck lunch.

The program held on Monday, May 29, at Madelia Elementary School, began with the posting of the Colors, the National Anthem was played by the Madelia High School Band, the invocation was given by Pastor Krista Strum, and the wreath was presented by the American Legion Auxiliary and this year’s Poppy Princess, Adrianne Missling.

Parker Jensen read “In Flanders Fields” and Brooke Lensing recited the “Gettysburg Address.” The names of local veterans who have died since last Memorial Day were read: Larry Benzel, Harold Carstensen, Robert Elletson, Ernest Lehman, Thomas Quinn, Gordon Rasmussen, Brian Rossing, Erwin Schuldheisz and Jerald Spidahl; there was a moment of silence to honor them.

Usually the winners of the Madelia High School Voice of Democracy essays read their work, however this year’s winners, Amy Denn, Jordan Osborne and Jazmin Glasser, were unable to attend.

The Gold Star Family of Milton Kelsey was also recognized and honored, as were the veterans of each of the wars that the United States has been part of.

Staff Sergeant Ashley Meraz was this year’s keynote speaker. She joined the Army National Guard in 2001 and is currently serving with F Company 134th Brigade Support Battalion out of St. Peter. She was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and then to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010 and received her purple heart in 2009 while serving there. Today, she resides in Madelia with her husband, Juan Meraz, and their children.

