Jaguars Cruise Past Blackhawks and Greyhounds to Move on in the Winner’s Bracket

BY NEAL MEYER

Tribune Publisher

This past week in Section playoff action the T/ML/GHEC Jaguars demonstrated why they are the number two seed by putting an end to the 0-17 15-seeded Madelia Blackhawks season and moving past the 10-10 10-seeded New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds to continue in the winner’s bracket. The Jags took down the Blackhawks 11-1 in five innings, and bested the Greyhounds 11-2 in seven.

Against the Blackhawks the first inning pretty much gave the game to the Jaguars. With solid hitting at the plate and a handful of Blackhawk errors in the field the Jags were able to put a snowman on the scoreboard. With an 8-0 lead going into the second, the game was well in the hands of the home team. After three more runs in the third the Jags came away with 11 runs in the game.

Junior Zach Wolter led the team in hitting, going 2/3 with one run and one RBI. Junior Derek Shoen also hit 2/3 with a pair of runs. Junior Quintin Greier went 1/2 with two runs. Juniors James Schrunk and Zach Jahnz and senior Garrett Balcom all hit 1/3. Schrunk scored two runs and drove in three, Jahnz had three RBI, and Balcom scored one and hit one home.

Sophomore Paxton Gravlin pitched well, throwing the complete game and allowing only one run on two hits with eight strikeouts, one walk, and two hit batsmen. Head coach Scott Chirpich said, “Paxton did a good job.” Of the rest of the game Chirpich added that the team, “got off to a nice start, but offensively need to do better job with runners on base. Defensively [we need to] make the routine plays.”

Against 10-seeeded NUC one would have thought the game would be closer, but between the Jaguars bats and the Greyhounds inept fielding the score was uncannily similar. The Jags closed out the game in the middle of the seventh inning 11-2. In the six innings the Jags hit, the team had 12 hits. In the seven innings the Greyhounds hit they only mustered a pair. Junior Zach Jahnz threw a strong game with great fielding behind him. The Jags had zero fielding errors, while the visiting Greyhounds plumped up six.

Of the visiting team and the win Chirpich said, “They played a tough schedule, and they’re a great team, but we came ready to play—hitters put the ball in play, fielders made the routine plays, and Zach threw strikes. Derek Shoen did a great job having a simple approach, didn’t get many hits but drove runs in. Ethan hit good pitches and executed what we needed, and everyone else did what we needed of them to win the game.”

In the win Hurn played the best statistically. He went 2/4 at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored. Junior Zach Wolter ripped a pair on 2/4 hitting with one RBI and two runs scored. Schrunk was also 2/4 with one run driven home. Shoen went 1/2 with two RBI and two runs scored, and senior Carter Wille hit 1/2 with three RBI. On the bump Jahnz threw the complete game allowing two runs on two hits with nine Ks, five walks, and two hit Greyhounds.

With the pair of wins the Jags will now square off against the 17-4 three-seeded Springfield Tigers. This game will take place in Truman on Thurs., Jun 1st at 5 p.m. Should the Jags win this game they will likely face the number one team in the state in the 19-2 BOLD Warriors. One of the two losses the Warriors had was to the 14-8 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons. In the upper bracket, this is the matchup— Warriors against Falcons. With either a win or a loss to the Tigers the Jaguars will play at Franklin Roger Park on Sat., June 3rd, time TBA.

Before knowing who won the Springfield/Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s game Chirp said, “You have to beat the best to play the best, so whoever we face we have to be ready and we have to keep doing what we’re doing.” He’s right about that. The game on Thursday should be very entertaining. Good luck, Jags