Classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles will be Cruisin’ on Pine and 99

If you have a classic car, truck, motorcycle or specialty vehicle, plan to bring them to “Cruisin’ on Pine and 99.” This classic roll-in is coming to Nicollet starting at 5 p.m. tonight, Thursday, June 1, and will happen every other Thursday through Oct. 5 – rain or shine, it will go on!

A committee for this community group effort has been busy planning and coordinating this fun event for the Nicollet community and surrounding area. The committee consists of people representing different organizations, businesses and residents of Nicollet: Alesia Slater, Nicollet Chamber of Commerce; Tom Rieke, Nicollet Conservation Club; Rick Hulke, Rapid Rick’s Bar and Grill; Matt Anthony, City of Nicollet; Lance Severin, resident of Nicollet; Cullen Kennedy and Dave Krueger, Nicollet American Legion; Brian Novak, volunteer; and Denny Hewitt, Nicollet Lions Club.

Severin said, “Spectators are welcome as well as participants. The more the merrier.” Hulke added, “We feel we will have at least 180 spaces available on Pine Street and 99. We are hoping to pull participants from at least a 60-mile radius.”

The committee is continuing to work on other ideas for some of the nights of the roll-in; however, they already know that they will have a punch card to serve as an incentive for participants. If a participant attends seven out of the 10 roll-ins, they will get a prize at the end of the season.

Event t-shirts will be available for purchase at the registration tent for $15. Slater said, “When you arrive, be sure to register your car at the registration tent that will be located on Pine Street near Rapid Rick’s Bar and Grill. Our event sponsor for the evening will also be located on Pine Street across from the registration table.” (See map for full details)

Severin said, “We are also planning a “Mystery Car Part” competition at each roll-in. It will be a part from a car and the winner will need to identify the part and which car that it came from. There will be a winner at the end of each roll-in.”

Hulke said, “Many of the local businesses will be open. Of course, Rapid Rick’s Bar and Grill, but others include Schmidt’s Meat Market, Black Sheep Vintage Market, Cheap Chicks, and we’re hoping there might be others also.”

Slater said, “We are inviting non-profit organizations to get involved for fundraising. So far, we have the Nicollet American Legion, Trinity Lutheran Church, Nicollet Public School Raider Day Care and the Nicollet Dance Team who have volunteered to participate in the event.”

Kennedy added, “There will be a variety of food available at the roll-ins. There will be pork chops, burgers, root beer floats, brats, turkey supreme sandwiches, pulled pork, pulled beef, ice cream, snacks and cupcakes. You will find the food outside at the event and also at Rapid Rick’s Bar and Grill and Nicollet Mart.”

Slater said, “We want to thank our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t have been possible without them and their generous donations.”

For more information, look for “cruisinpineand99” on Facebook or contact the committee at Nicolletcruise@gmail.com. Otherwise, see you at the roll-in!