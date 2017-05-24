Maintenance supervisor looking forward to retirement

Nicollet Maintenance Supervisor Gary Johnson will retire June 9.

In many towns the municipal maintenance worker is the face of the city that most people have the opportunity to interact with. Residents may never set foot in city hall or contact a council member, but odds are they have seen the maintenance staff hard at work around town and shared a greeting or conversation with one or more of them.

For 16 years, Gary Johnson has been that face in Nicollet. Effective June 9, that will no longer be the case because he is retiring.

Prior to going to work for the city, Johnson lived in Nicollet but was employed by Zahl Equipment, a company that builds gas stations, in Mankato. One winter when Zahl didn’t have much work and Johnson was laid off, his wife noticed an ad in the Ledger for a Nicollet maintenance department employee.

Johnson recalled, “She said, ‘Look, there’s a job opening for the city of Nicollet. You oughta go apply for it. You’d be right near home.’ … ‘I’ll never get that job,’ I said. I went over and applied. Mark Chadderdon was the mayor at that time and I got a call back and they wanted me to come over for an interview. I went over and I interviewed. I went home and I got a call the same day [saying], ‘We’re interested in you. Would you like to come to work for the city of Nicollet?’ ”

He started working for the city in April of 2001 and was promoted to maintenance department supervisor four years later. His children, two girls and one boy, were in elementary and high school at the time so it was nice to be working close to home and have the flexibility to attend school functions.

There are a few memories from his 16 years on the job that stick out for Johnson. One was when a tornado struck Nicollet in August of 2006.

Johnson stated, “Within three days we had the city all cleaned up. The county came in and helped us. The state came in and helped us. We busted our hind ends – the whole community worked together – and put the town back together.”

Another “funny” memory happened in 2007 not long after the new water tower became operational.

“I got a call from the Nicollet County Sheriff at three o’clock in the morning telling me I had water coming around the door on the water tower,” Johnson recalled. “I went over and looked and could see water about three feet up the door that was coming around the outside seam of it. This is in the middle of January and I didn’t want to open that door. What had happened is the water tower must have shifted a little bit and that snapped some hard piping in the mechanical room. … Water was coming out of there and it was running down the hill going by Fifth Street apartments. It was also down on Elm Street. We had cars that were frozen to the ground. It was 25 below zero!”

Johnson continued, “He [the sheriff] handed me his flashlight and said, ‘Good luck! Hang onto that door when you open it.’ … I went in the door and the water was spraying so I couldn’t see anything with that flashlight. I started feeling my way around in there and started closing valves. Finally, the one valve closed, the water quit, and I said thank God! I come walking out of there and I no more got 10 feet from that officer’s car and I was like a frozen popsicle.”

A final memory Johnson shared involved the wastewater lift station south of town. One August, lightning hit the station and took out the controls that run the pumps. Johnson had to manually switch the pumps on and off from 1 a.m. until a pump company arrived around 6 a.m.

There have been a lot of infrastructure projects in Nicollet during Johnson’s tenure. The Mara Tonka residential development was under construction when he started. At that time, very little updating had been done to the city’s sewer and water mains but, as he nears his last day on the job, 85 to 90 percent of the sewer mains have been upgraded.

A lot of Johnson’s time over the years has been spent on sewer and water infrastructure. When he started, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) only required cities to monitor a couple pollutants in their wastewater treatment, and reports were submitted on paper. Today, Nicollet must account for many more substances and reports are submitted to MPCA via the internet.

In recent years, the battle against inflow and infiltration (I&I) into the wastewater system has been a focus for the maintenance department and the city council.

Johnson commented, “The I&I project came into view and that’s where we are trying to catch a lot of the infiltration that we have [going] into the system. We’ve got to get that out of there because otherwise the city is spending money to treat that. … When I first started I believe Nicollet’s population was down in the low 800s. When we did a discharge [from the wastewater treatment ponds into the ditch] it was one or two discharges in the spring and one or one and a half discharges in the fall. Now, we’re cramming in three full discharges in the spring and three full discharges in the fall just to get rid of all the I&I that comes into the system.”

He added, “I think the city is really good on its infrastructure. The biggest need right now was that [water] filter plant [which is currently under construction]. The city needed to do what they’ve been doing.”

Johnson commended the current and past city councils for supporting the needs of the maintenance department.

“All the councils that I’ve ever worked with have been good councils,” he proclaimed. “We’ve come a long way since I first started. … They’ve [the councils] kept up on the equipment. They’ve bought new equipment.”

Johnson said it is a good time for him to retire because the city is in such good shape and he has complete confidence in his replacement, Darin Drill.

Johnson noted, “Last year I basically stepped off to the side and I said, ‘Darin, I’m going to retire and it’s up to you to start taking over and handling things.’ Darin stepped right up to the plate and started taking it over. He’s done a darn good job of doing it.”

“The interaction with the people,” is what Johnson said he will miss the most about working for the city of Nicollet. “All my experiences with Nicollet [residents] have been on the plus side. Nicollet is a good community.”

With a chuckle, he added, “I won’t miss the snow plowing. No more getting up at four o’clock in the morning.”

The main reason Johnson is retiring is because he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Basically, I’ve been told that I need to calm down and get rid of the stress,” he said.

Johnson’s first wife passed away in 2012 and he remarried three years ago. His new wife, Sandy, will be retiring from her job the same day that he retires.

Johnson stated, “We both looked at each other and said, ‘We need to retire. Let’s pick a date.’ … It’s time for me to settle down and relax. … We’re going to do some traveling. We’re going to do some work around the house.”

The couple plans to take a trip out west and then head to Florida for the winter months.

In his parting remarks, Johnson stated, “I wish them well, I’d like to see Nicollet grow. It’s come a long way since I first started on this job and it’s still got a long ways to go. I’m leaving on a high note. I believe the city is in good hands.”

There will be a retirement party for Gary and Sandy Johnson at the WOW Zone on Friday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.