Jags Rattle Off 14 Consecutive Wins Before Extra Inning Loss to St. James, Now Look Forward to Section Tournament

BY NEAL MEYER

Tribune Publisher

It’s been over a month since the Jaguars have had to taste defeat, but at some point in time, as put by agent Smith in the movie The Matrix, “It is inevitable.” The Jags last loss was on Apr 13th. The team’s 14-game win streak began on April 18th with a 7-0 win over St. Clair, and ended on Monday, May 22nd with a 3-2 extra inning loss to the St. James Saints. In the amazing stretch of games the Jags outscored their opponents 120-27, pitched three shutouts and three one-run games, bested four class AA teams and took down three teams in Class A that would be considered in the top 20 in the state.

Of the loss to St. James and the streak coming to a close head coach Scott Chirpich said, “It’s good to lose sometimes. The boys need to learn to lose and what we need to work on. We took the Saints to extra innings and had our chances, but just didn’t get the hits that we needed.” Interestingly the Saints were one of the class AA teams the Jags took down in their remarkable run. The Jaguars defeated the Saints by the same score of 3-2 on May 2nd of this year, also in extra innings.

It was a nice win for the Saints, but nearly went the other way. After three innings the game was tied at two apiece. After three innings of double goose eggs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, the score remained at 2-2 coming into the seventh. The Jags held the Saints scoreless in the seventh and had the bottom of the inning to take the game.

With two outs and no runners on base, junior Zach ‘Zip’ Wolter stepped to the plate. A crisply hit ball on a 1-1 pitch went barreling towards the left field fence and had everyone’s attention as it may have well been the final moment of the game. Alas, the warning track power wasn’t enough and the ball was caught just shy of the outfield fence. Wolter went 1/3 hitting on the day with one RBI. The only other hits for the Jags came off the bats of junior James Schrunk and senior Carter Wille.

Earning a ‘no decision,’ sophomore pitcher Paxton Gravlin threw seven strong innings allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Taking the loss was senior Ethan Hurn who pitched one inning allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout and one walk issued.

As for the other games played this past week the Jaguars took out a solid 12-5 Cleveland team 4-1, destroyed the 0-16 Blackhawks 24-2, and bested the 9-9 New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds 5-3 in a close contest. Chirpich commented that, “Friday was a great game at Cathedral. We got on them early. They came back and tied it up and in the top of the seventh we got two and were able to close out the game. The close ones are always fun to win.”

Cathedral’s 9-9 record shouldn’t fool anybody. With the exception of a loss to a decent club in the 11-7 Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers, all the rest of the Greyhounds defeats have come at the hands of class A teams in the top 20 in the state. Those eight losses have come from teams with a combined record of 85-29. This was another good win for the Jaguars.

Hurn and junior Derek Shoen led the Jags at the plate and from the mound against the Greyhounds. Hurn went 3/4 with two RBI and one run scored, and Shoen went 2/4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Junior Zach Jahnz drove in two on 1/2 hitting, and senior Garrett Balcom scored the game’s other run. Shoen pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing three runs on six hits, with one strikeout and four walks. Hurn came on in relief to take the win. He pitched the final 1 2/3 innings allowing zero runs on one hit with one strikeout.

Madelia’s program is just up and running again after a nearly a 20-year hiatus. They have come close to winning a couple of games, but haven’t put the nail in anyone’s coffin yet. Their time will come.

The stats from a hitting perspective in a game with a score like 24-2 is a bit daunting. Keeping ‘the book’ would be terrible. Most players of the 18 or so that got into the game for the Jaguars were able to get on base one way or another. Hurn hit very well in the game going 3/3 with four RBI and three runs scored. Schrunk was 3/4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Zach Wolter went 2/2 with three RBI and two runs scored. Junior Quintin Greier hit 2/3 with two RBI and one run scored. Wille was also 2/3 with three RBI and one run scored, and sophomore Mitchell Prafke went 2/3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Gravlin gained a win by pitching four innings allowing one run on two hits, with three Ks, three walks and one hit batsman. Greier pitched the fifth and final inning allowing one run on zero hits with one strikeout, one walk, and two hit batsmen.

The team can now look forward to the Section Tournament which begins this Fri, May 26th. Though the game time may be listed for 5:00 p.m. most places you look, don’t be fooled! Due to graduation the game time has been moved to 3:00 p.m. This game will almost certainly be played in Truman, as the Jaguars are currently 3rd in a Section with 15 teams. The Jaguars will likely play either the 4-13 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Mustangs or the 2-14 Nicollet Raiders.

Should the Jags lose in the opening round of the Section playoffs their season would end. With a win the team will play again at home in Truman on Tue, May 30th at 5:00 p.m. After a win in the first round the Section Tournament is double elimination.

After defeating the 6-12 St. Clair Cyclones 10-0 last night, the Jaguars moved their overall regular season record to 16-4. The team’s Section record finished at 8-3 and their Valley Conference record finished a perfect 9-0.