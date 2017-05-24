Denn is Minnesota Firefighter of the Year

I am very pleased to announce that Madelia Fire Department Chief Mark Denn has been named Minnesota Firefighter of the Year. He was nominated for the award by Madelia America Legion Post #19 Commander Doug Gappa.

Americans, particularly since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, understand that our nation’s firefighters are real heroes. Their bravery and important role in helping to safeguard life and property should be commended.

Here in Madelia, I think that most of us have a very strong sense of gratitude and respect for not only the members of the Madelia Fire Department, but also for those in the communities that surround us. We owe a lot to all of those departments who came to Madelia that fateful night of Feb. 3, 2016, as our downtown was engulfed in devastating flames of a fire that changed the community. We are recovering; both the scars on buildings and the effects on the people of this community are healing, but it is not anything that we can ever forget – nor should we. We learned some important lessons, both negative and positive, that day and in the days since.

Our firefighters in Madelia are volunteers; they all have a regular job somewhere else to pay the bills. However, they still work and train every bit as hard as professional firefighters, which means they mostly train on evenings and weekends. And nowhere was that hard work and training more evident than in the way that they conducted themselves, under Denn’s command, during Feb. 3, 2016’s Madelia downtown fire. A fire the size and scope of what we encountered here last year, especially during a blizzard, were excessively challenging conditions for any department to face.

In fact, it was while taking photos of the fire department’s most recent training exercise that I heard about Denn’s award. While in full turnout gear and preparing to enter a fire engulfed semi-trailer that simulates a basement fire, several of the firefighters asked me, “Hey, did you hear that Mark won Firefighter of the Year?”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.