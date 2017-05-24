After 34 Years of Teaching, Jeff Annis is Set to Retire, or Is He?

As probably nearly everyone knows all ready, Jeff Annis is retiring from the Maple River School District after being attached to it in one form or another since he was six years old and entered Kindergarten. Indicative of who he is today, Annis participated in quite a few co-curricular activities when he was in high school. He ran track, breaking the school 180 yard hurdle record in 1977 as a sophomore, and went to state in the long jump in 1979. He also played football and basketball and participated in choir, national honor society, drama and Future Farmer’s of America.

Annis left the area for six years to attend college, first going to Golden Valley where he played football and ran track. He then transferred to Mankato State University and graduated in 1983.

Annis aspired to become a teacher through the examples that his own teachers in the Mapleton School District set for him. He liked what teachers did from day to day, helping students and making it look interesting and fun. On July 16, 1983, he was offered his position in the Mapleton School District as what seemed to be the best wedding present, since Superintendent Richard Kuball offered him the position as he went through the reception line at Annis’ wedding.

He taught physical education at all levels of the school district and was even his son, Aaron’s physical education teacher in elementary school. As Aaron became more interested in sports, his dad was there to help coach him by taking him to the gym on weekends to practice his basketball skills or helping him hone his kicking skills on the football field.

Annis has especially enjoyed coaching, which he always believed was something that he could do to help his students learn and have a better life. In his 34 career, Annis started girls softball, was the head girls basketball coach, and also coached both football and track.