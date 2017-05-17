The Gift of Art

This framed limited-number print by artist Jason Jasperson of New Ulm was a generous donation to the Wanda Gag Monument Committee, Inc. from Marlene Domeier. The Wanda Gag Monument Committee, Inc. board meeting on April 4, 2017, voted to offer this framed print to the Hanska Community Library for display in their Children’s section. The print will be hung in the current library location, but Darlene Nelson is already planning a special spot for the beautiful painting in the library’s new location. The library fundraising committee is doing very well and has raised enough funds for the phase one part of the library move and are still working very hard to raise all of the funding they need to complete the move and make the new library location a wonderful place for the community to continue to enjoy all the benefits that the library provides.