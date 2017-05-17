Sterling Church to Celebrate 150th Anniversary on Memorial Day Book of the Church’s History Will be Available at the Program

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the construction of the Sterling Congregational Church building, which was built in 1867 and dedicated in December of that year. On Monday, May 29, 2017, Memorial Day, at 2 p.m., the church’s history—along with honoring those from the area who have served their county and have been laid to rest in the Sterling Cemetery—will be celebrated and honored in a ceremony at the Sterling Church and Cemetery.

The ceremony will include singing the same hymns that were sung at the 100th anniversary of the church, The Church in The Wildwood and Shall We Gather at The River. Harriet Bonnett will share reminiscences of the church, its families and area history, as well as the sale of a book about the church and its connection to the area which was researched, compiled and written by the group efforts of Janelle Magelee, Sheryl Dobie, Linda Karow and Char Davis.

The congregation of the church formed in 1857, with its first organizational meeting taking place in the Franklin School House becoming the First Congregational Church of Mapleton. There were 14 charter members in the church: George Conrad, William Russell, William Russell Jr., Robert Taylor, Joseph Dobie (the great-great-grandfather of the fourth Joseph Dobie who recently passed away in St. Peter, Minn.), Artemas Stevens, Gilbert Webster, Asa Sherman, James Morris, Christina Morris, Rebecca Russell, Lucinda Russell, Janet Taylor and Helen Dobie.

In 1865, the congregation met at the same schoolhouse to propose building a church. At that time there were 49 parishioners, including the 14 original members. The group voted to begin the framing of the church during the winter and then enclose it during the spring of the following year.

The location of the church was in Middletown in Sterling Township, located somewhere in between the original site for the city of Mapleton and Sterling Township. The dedication of the framing of the newly constructed church building took place on Dec. 22, 1867.