Jaguars Continue to Roll, Take 11th Straight Win

BY NEAL MEYER

Tribune Publisher

After another 3-0 week the Jags moved their overall record to 12-3, bumped into the top twenty in State Rankings according to the Associated Press coaches’ poll for Minnesota baseball, and are fourth in the state in the Quality Results Formula (QRF) ranking according to Minnesota-Scores.net. It’s a bit complicated to explain what exactly the QRF is, but it can be definitively stated that it is a widely accepted method of ranking high school sports teams in Minnesota based on complex formulas and data collection. Any way you slice it, the Jags are running on all cylinders.

Last week’s play first saw the Jags at home against the 11-4 JWP Bulldogs. JWP is a good ball club and after defeating the 14-2 Loyola Crusaders in the previous game, the Jags win over the Bulldogs made for great back-to-back wins. The home team came out on top in this one 9-5, and in his comments head coach Scott Chirpich said, “That was a big win for us.”

Senior Ethan Hurn went 3/4 in the contest with two runs scored. Junior Derek Shoen was 2/3 with two runs and two RBI. Eighth grader Owen Wolter hit 2/4 with three RBI. Junior Zach Wolter hit 1/3 with one run and two RBI, and sophomore Mitchell Prafke was 1/3 with two RBI and one run scored.

Junior Zach Jahnz threw six innings allowing three runs on three hits, with eight strikeouts, three walks, and two hit batsmen. Senior Garrett Balcom came in to clean up, hurling the final inning. Balcom allowed two runs on two hits with one walk.

After playing a ‘close enough’ game with the Bulldogs the Jags continued at home squaring off against the middle-of-the-road 6-9 LCWM Knights. The Jags dominated this game from both the bump and the plate. The home team nearly whitewashed the Knights with five goose eggs in six innings for the visiting team. The Jaguars 10-runned the Knights 11-1. Chirpich said, “Lake Crystal was a nice win.”

On the hill that day was Shoen, who nearly threw a ‘no-no’. In six innings pitched Shoen allowed one run on one hit, with nine strikeouts and three walks issued. On the offensive side, every player in the lineup had at least one hit. Hurn went 3/4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Junior Quintin Greier scored two and drove in a pair on his 2/3 day, and was able to say, ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ to a ball he cranked out for a round-tripper. Zach Wolter hit 2/3 with two RBI and one run scored, and junior James Schrunk was also 2/3 with two runs scored.

To wrap up the week the team finished their four-game home stand against a struggling 2-13 HL-O Wildcat team. In another game that saw little offensive output from the competitor the Jags were able to close out the visiting kitties 7-2. This game also allowed Chirpich to play some players that might not normally see a lot of varsity action saying, “It’s fun when you can get guys in and give them an opportunity.”

In this game sophomore Paxton Gravlin got the win from the mound. He pitched six innings allowing two runs on six hits, with six strikeouts, two walks, and a pair of hit batsmen. Schrunk came on in relief pitching the final inning. He allowed zero runs on zero hits with two strikeouts, one walk, and one hit batsman.

Offensively Shoen led the way with a 2/2 day, one RBI and three runs scored. Zach Wolter was 1/3 with two RBI, and Balcom was 1/2 with one run scored. Despite no hits on the day Hurn was able to score three of the team’s seven runs, and a couple of extra hits came off the bats of junior James Wolter and senior Carter Wille.

Of the game Chirpich said, “The guys did really well today. They did a better job of hitting the ball, and getting those timelier hits. They pitched like what they’ve been doing all season, and that’s what it’s going to take to win ball games. Today we managed, and next week is a big one too. We have two more Conference games and a big Section game Friday there at NUC. Hopefully we’ll be ready and get that one too.”

Of the 11-game winning streak the Jags are currently riding, it should be noted that of the 369 high school teams in Minnesota, spread across all four classes, only four other teams have a streak running as long or longer. It’s quite impressive, and is definitely something with which the coaches and players can be proud to own.

On Thursday, May 18th the Jags will travel to Madelia to face the 0-13 Blackhawks at 4:00 p.m. This game should be a given, but it’s important not to take anything for granted. Ask my wife. Friday will be a good challenge for the Jaguars as they travel to New Ulm to square off against the 8-8 New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds at 5:00 p.m. Though a .500 ball club the team’s eight losses have come at the hands of six teams with a combined record of 72-28, including the number one ranked team in the state for QRF in the BOLD Warriors. The Jags will have to earn this one. The team will wrap up regular season play when they drive to St. Clair to play the 3-10 Cyclones at 4:30 p.m. Good luck, Jaguars!