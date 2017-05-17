Build it – paint it – re-purpose it and they will come

Confucius says that if you choose a job you love, you will never have to work a day in your life.

Well, Laura Sorenson may have hit that nail directly on the head with her newest business venture called Brushed Design Co. It began as an outlet for her creative side and has turned into so much more.

It all started when she and her husband, Mike, moved into their current home. It was quite a bit larger than their previous house – they barely had enough furniture to fill one level. That is not a bad problem to have, she knows, but they were not in a position to go out and buy a bunch of new furniture either. Sorenson is a big Pinterest fan and the website helped her further develop ideas she already had, as well as forming new ones for creating, decorating and re-purposing furniture and other home décor. As she browsed, she would think, “I could build this; I can make that.”

Sorenson’s decorating style does not follow just one genre; she loves natural wood, as well as painted pieces and the “farmhouse look,” as well as things with a vintage feel. She just embraces her own diverse panache, because it all makes her happy. She also loves the thrill of the hunt for new pieces. Ones that she can rescue and resuscitate are her favorites – particularly those curbside finds with the “free” sign taped on it; things no one else wants. “My philosophy is that there is not anything that you cannot make something out of,” she said. “You might not be able to use it for its original purpose, but some part of it is still useful. I have never found anything that is 100 percent throw away.”

“I filled my house; I have a mix of things – some that I built and some that I bought and repainted and it was really fun,” Sorenson said. “So, my husband suggested that I build and paint some pieces for other people. Then more people started asking me to do things for them. So, I thought, why not make this a business?” That was no small undertaking, Sorenson is a busy woman and being a mom to her and Mike’s two young children always is her first priority. So whatever time she devoted to this business had to fit around her family’s schedule, as well as that of her other business as a voice coach and piano teacher, which she does from her home.

It began small, as what she calls a “nap time gig” while the children slept. Sorenson turned their second garage into her workshop. “Sometimes I get time during the day to work in here, sometimes I come out here in the evenings, and sometimes there is just no time at all for it. And all of that is OK,” she said. The children are at an age now where they can play independently in the yard right outside the shop while she works, or sometimes she gives them projects of their own to work on. When she gets alone time in the shop, she multi-tasks and indulges in another of her passions – reading. Well, kind of. “I love to read, but I just do not find enough time for it anymore,” she explained. “So, I listen to audible books while I work – and it is one more way that I can get in some things I enjoy doing for myself.”

