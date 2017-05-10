Courtland Council moves forward with treatment plant and water tower design

During their May 4 meeting, the Courtland City Council approved advertising for bids for a lift station project on the west side of town that will service a new MnDOT truck station as well as future development.

Kris Swanson, Bolton & Menk Principal Engineer, presented a proposal for design and construction services for a new water treatment plant and a new well during the May 4 Courtland City Council meeting.

Swanson noted that the Minnesota House of Representatives has approved a bonding bill that includes funding for the Minnesota Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund. He said Bolton & Menk is working with several communities on designing water treatment projects so they will be ready if funding is approved in the final bonding bill.

Swanson said he anticipates Courtland would qualify for funding because of the age and condition of the city’s current facility. That funding would come in the form of a low interest loan – 1 to 2 percent for a 20 year term – through the Public Facilities Authority (PFA).

The proposal states, “It would be our intention to work with the city to design the improvements so the project is shovel-ready when funding is in place. … This project will require 2-3 years before it is online and ready to use. Since the city is already at capacity for water treatment, it will be important to receive funding for this project.”

Bolton & Menk will charge $135,000 for project design, which would include:

• PFA funding coordination and application

• Data collection including geo-technical investigation and report

• Design for one new well and raw water main

• Final layout and design of the water treatment facility improvements

• Electrical, mechanical, architectural and structural design of all facilities

• Review meetings and modifications with city staff

• Modifications and preparation of final plans and specifications for contract documents

• Bidding services through award of the project

The engineering company estimated its charges at $115,000 for constract and construction administration services for the project, which would include:

• Wage monitoring

• On-site construction observation

• Shop drawing review and contractor coordination

• Start-up and operations assistance

• Record documents and O & M manual preparation

“I think we decided a while ago to move forward with this,” said Pam Rodewald of the project.

Mayor Al Poehler commented, “In my opinion, the city’s got to decide if we are going to wait and not get money for 10 years, or are we going to move forward before we’re sitting here all panicked because both filters went?”

“What about the water tower?” City Maintenance Supervisor Dave Ubel asked. “I mean that’s way more important than the filter plant.”

The council has been discussing replacing the water tower as well and it was noted that the existing tower is leaking and the center column is in poor shape.

“They really are projects that would normally be done together – the tower and the plant,” Swanson remarked.

He added that the city would save money on financing and engineering costs if they did both at once.

Courtland’s water treatment plant was built in 1989. Nicollet is in the process of building a new plant to replace theirs, which was built in 1989. Nicollet received a one percent PFA loan for the new water treatment plant and a new well.

“[In] my opinion, if we design and move forward, we’re going forward,” Poehler stated. “I don’t think you turn back.”

“We’d be having a different conversation if we were declining in population and not getting any new people,” said Rodewald.

Swanson estimated the annual payment on a $3 million dollar loan – approximately $1 million for the water tower project and $1.8 million for the treatment plant and well project – would be $180,000. With approximately 250 water users in Courtland, Swanson said it would equate to roughly a $60 increase per month in water rates.

“I really feel we have to proceed with both,” Ralph Bents proclaimed.

Poehler stated, “It [the water plant or tower] could go overnight or it could go 10 years. We just don’t know. … If you think about it, there’s a lot of lives at stake with what’s going on in that water plant. We don’t want to be sitting here having a special meeting because something drastic went wrong.”

After further discussion, Rodewald made a motion to move forward with having Bolton & Menk prepare designs and plans and specifications for both the water treatment facility and well project and a water tower project. Swanson said he would put a proposal together for the water tower. The motion passed unanimously.

Poehler presented maps showing what projects will be put out for bids in conjunction with a lift station project on the west side of town. The lift station, which will be placed on a parcel located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Zieske Road and the private road that runs behind S&S Motors and LME Trucking, will serve a new Minnesota Department of Transportation truck station that is going to be built next year on a parcel located at the southwest corner of Highway 14 and Zieske Road. The wastewater line that runs along Zieske Road to the main along Highway 14 will also be replaced with a larger diameter pipe to make sure it will be adequate for future development in the area. The bid solicitation for the lift station project will also include the pond outlet structure and rip rap to the south in the ravine.

There will be two alternate projects as part of the bid solicitation – one for a water main loop from Dobie Drive to Zieske Road and the other for a sewer main going east from the new lift station to the eastern border of the G&S Manufacturing parcel. The council approved advertising the projects for bids. The bids will be opened on May 30 and the council will consider awarding the project during their June 1 meeting.

The council authorized Poehler to sign an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) which states that MnDOT will contribute $50,000 toward the cost of the lift station project, but the city will be responsible for the remainder as well as any costs associated with maintaining the lift station in the future.

Shirlene Hvinden, representing the Courtland Lions Club, informed the council that the club would like to host a “Summerfest” at the community center and the area outside on June 15. She explained that Lions Club bingo at the Crow Bar was one of their main sources of revenue and since the bar closed the Lions have been trying to figure out ways to make up that income.

“We’re a very small club and my personal opinion is that we are at risk of probably not sticking around if we can’t find ways to infuse funds back in,” Hvinden stated. “We still have the Swany’s pull-tabs, but bingo was a really big thing for us.”

The June 15 event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will feature ice cream treats, music and horse-drawn wagon rides. There will be no cost for the event but they will be accepting free will donations.

“Essentially, the Schell’s Hobo Band – the original New Ulm German band – is going to play for us,” said Hvinden.

She added that they would be playing two 20-minute sets.

The council voiced support for the event and suggested putting the flatbed trailer for the band and the setup for the wagon rides at the end of Railroad Street by the elevator. They said they would have the city clerk send an email to make residents aware of the event.

The council asked if the Lions could hold their bingo in the community center. Rodewald pointed out that there is no gambling license attached to the community center like there is for Swany’s and was for the Crow Bar.

On the subject of the Crow Bar, Poehler stated the building permit for the footings for a new building expires on June 6. He said he is hearing from a lot of residents that they are concerned about the safety of the site and they don’t like the way it looks.

Poehler commented, “They are tired of the council not stepping up to the plate. I said, ‘We can’t force them to build,’ [and the resident’s response was] ‘Well, you can force them to clean it up.’ ”

The council discussed having the city attorney draft a letter to be sent to the property owner if the permit expires. The letter will state that the city can’t continue to have the liability of the open hole in the downtown area. Poehler said he and the attorney spoke about the city filling in the hole and billing the cost to the property owner. If they do not pay the bill it can be assessed to their property taxes. He asked the council if that is the direction they want to go or if they just wanted to “let it ride.”

Rodewald responded, “I don’t think we can let it ride anymore just because of the amount of people that are concerned about it.”

“We want the Crow Bar, we just can’t have that hole in there,” Poehler remarked.

Rodewald added, “Not for pushing a year and a half now.”

In other business:

• Poehler said he has come up with a layout sketch for Red Shoe Park. He will email it to the members of the Park Committee and then they will meet to “tweak it.” His plans include a basketball court, a playground, a cement area for picnic tables and a gravel lot for off-street parking for about six vehicles. They do not include a picnic shelter because there is one at the other park.

• Poehler will ask the city attorney if the council needs to make a decision on the rezoning application for the proposed residential subdivision north of Valley View Drive within 60 days of the public hearing, which Bents said is stipulated in statute.

• Approved the liquor license renewal for the Courtland Recreation Association.

• Poehler informed the council that the city attorney told him that a dwelling is not permitted in a B2 zone, so a recent inquiry by Tim Abraham about building a shed with a dwelling in it on a lot on Main Street was denied.

• The next Courtland City Council meeting will be held on June 1 at 7 p.m.