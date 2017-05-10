SMIF in Madelia to see fire recovery first hand

On Tuesday May 2, members of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) Leadership Group, along with Nicole Griensewic Mickelson from Region Nine Development Commission, participated in their annual bus tour that concluded by visiting Madelia to learn more about the fire that destroyed part of Main Street on Feb. 3, 2016, and to see how the community has recovered. Members of Madelia city staff, Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce Director Karla Angus, plus several business leaders and community members from Madelia joined the group while they were in town.

The first stop on the Madelia portion of the tour was at Kay’s Upholstery / EZ Medical Wraps. Kay Gunderson runs the upholstery and quilting portion of the business and she collaborates with her sister, Nancy Vee, on the medical wrap business. Everything in their downtown location was lost in the fire: equipment, records, projects they were working on for customers, antiques Gunderson collected and so much more. Gunderson has on display in her new store the one thing that was recognizable from her former location. It is an old sewing machine from her collection that bears all the marks of the fiery chaos is has been through, yet is still intact. It was pulled out of the charred ruins of the fire by her grandson.

Gunderson explained that she has been sewing, mending and altering, plus doing custom upholstery work for more than 40 years in Madelia. Gunderson’s business is one that did not come back to Main Street. While others found temporary homes for their businesses during the rebuilding process, Gunderson relocated her shop permanently to a different building a few blocks away on Benzel Avenue.

The second part of the business, EZ Medical Wraps, began several years ago when Vee, suffering with lymphedema – a condition that is associated with excessive swelling in an extremity or another part of the body – was struggling with the leg wraps she needed to use to ease the swelling. This condition, that has many causes and no cures, affects nearly 104 million people worldwide.

So Vee came to her sister and, together, they designed a better system for wrapping that was easier to use, made from better quality materials, designed to stay in place and gives people the ability to put them on without help. In this case, necessity was truly the mother of invention. Vee was happy with the outcome, and she and Gunderson knew others could benefit as well. Thus began a new business venture. They have a website and ordering can be done online or over the phone, which has allowed them to provide these custom wraps to people throughout the U.S. as well as in 12 other countries. “The youngest person we made wraps for was a one-year-old child,” Gunderson said. “As you can imagine, those were very small. The biggest one we created so far was 54 inches around one leg, and that person needed a wrap for each of her legs.”

Gunderson and Vee donate the wraps they make for children; veterans are half price and they also help people who otherwise simply could not afford them. Response has been phenomenal. “We have yet to have any negative comments on our website,” Gunderson said. They even received an award from the National Lymphedema Society.

“This is a great and meaningful product,” praised Tim Penny, SMIF president.

The group then headed to Culligan, Hope & Faith Floral & Gifts and American Family Insurance where they heard each owner’s story of loss and recovery and toured their new buildings. They spoke with La Plaza F!esta owner Krystal Hernandez outside of her building on Main Street where, inside, construction continues to move them toward being able to open the restaurant and market soon. They also visited Tressa Veona Salon to talk with owner Summer DeLaCruz. The salon has been operating from their new location on Main Street for one year. The salon is in the location where Hernandez was going to open the restaurant’s sister business, a Mexican market. Now the market will be attached to the restaurant instead.

The final stop on the tour was Fox’s Pizza Den where everyone had ice cream and visited with Mike Downs, Lucas Downs and Dick Downs of Downs Food Group.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.