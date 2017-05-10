Sertoma Celebrates 40 Years

The Mapleton Sertoma Club celebrated its 40th year as an organization with an open house on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Mapleton Community Center. Club members–past and current, as well as city officials and community members turned out to help the club observe its milestone celebration. A program chronicling the history of Sertoma was emceed by President Jon Ek.
Three charter members of the Mapleton Sertoma Club–Robert Smith, Don Rice and Richard Kuball–were in attendance at the club’s 40th Anniversary Open House on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Mapleton Community Center.