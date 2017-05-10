Jaguars Outlast, Outscore, and Outplay Saints, Raiders, and Crusaders

BY NEAL MEYERTribune Publisher

After three more consecutive wins this week the Jags are now riding an eight-game win streak that began almost a month ago on April 18th. The eight-game win streak is currently tied for best in the state in class A action. In the past week the Jags squared off against the 6-8 St. James Saints, the 1-9 Nicollet Raiders, and the 9-0 Mankato Loyola Crusaders.

Against the Saints the Jags were down, but not out. Head coach Scott Chirpich said, “On Tuesday night we battled a good St. James team. They were up 2-0 on us, but the boys did a good job of not quitting, and came back and won it in the 10th. It was an exciting night game with a good crowd at a great park.” The Saints have played some good teams this year, including the 11-2 JCC Huskies, the 8-5 St. Peter Saints, the 9-4 Maple River Eagles, and the 9-5 Luverne Cardinals. This was a big win for the Jags; and to take it in the 10th inning had to be all the more thrilling for the Jaguars – Jaguars three, Saints two.

After going 10 innings on Tuesday the team had other ideas on Thursday when they traveled north to Nicollet. The 1-10 Nicollet Raiders are obviously down this year, with their only win coming at the hands of the 0-11 Madelia Blackhawks. The Jaguars weren’t playing around in this game as they 10-runned the underdogs in the 5th inning after amassing 15 runs in that short time. “We got out the sticks against Nicollet,” commented Chirpich.

After four straight road wins, seven wins in a row, and some great momentum the team returned to Truman to face the then undefeated 8-0 Mankato Loyola Crusaders. The short story is the Jags won that game. Coach Chirpich said, “[Loyola is] one of the better teams in the Conference, in the Section, and in the State. It’s great to get this win, and the pitchers continue to be our catalyst. Offensively we have to have timelier hitting, and our defense has to continue to make the plays.”

Junior Derek Shoen pitched the majority of the Loyola game with six strong innings. He only allowed one hit with six strikeouts and six walks issued. He may have finished the game if there weren’t a pitch count rule in Minnesota for high school pitchers. Beginning just this spring, Minnesota high school baseball pitchers are on a pitch limit. This pitch count standard is spanning the nation. The maximum number of pitches a varsity player can throw in a day during the regular season is 105 pitches—a number that rises to 115 during the playoffs.

“Having a pitch count has helped and hurt us in certain situations,” said Chirpich. “You have to live with it and fight through it.” After Shoen’s pitch limit was reached, junior Zach Jahnz stepped in to finish the game. Jahnz allowed zero hits with two Ks, one walk, and one hit batsman, and got the save. The Jags took the game 2-0. Chirpich wrapped up by adding that, “Zach Jahnz did a great job stepping up to the challenge. It was nice to win all three [games this week].”

After eight straight wins the Jags moved their overall record to 9-3, Section record to 4-3, and Conference record to 4-1. On Thursday, May 11th at 5:00 p.m. the team will be at home facing the 5-7 LCWM Knights. Then on Friday, May 12th the Jags will stay in Truman to challenge the 2-11 HL-O Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. The team will wrap up the week’s play on Tuesday, May 16th when they rematch the 7-2 and ranked 12th in the state Cleveland Clippers. Game time set for 5:00 p.m. in Cleveland. The opening game of the 2017 season found the Jags on the losing end of a 5-4 game to the Clippers at home in Truman. Now the team will look for a little payback when they face Cleveland on their home turf. Good luck Jaguars!

Update: With a 9-5 win last night in Truman over the now 9-4 JWP Bulldogs the T/ML/GHEC Jaguars moved their win streak to nine games. Across the 123 teams in class A Minnesota baseball only one other team has a nine-game active win streak.