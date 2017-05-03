Tammy Stevens Survives Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Benefit to be Held

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

When Tammy Steven’s shift in the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Mayo Clinic Health System—Fairmont ended on January 18th, she had no idea it would be the start of a journey that would include 18 surgeries, 32 days in the hospital in Rochester, followed by 30 days in a swing bed at the hospital in Fairmont.

Stevens shared, “After work that day, I had dinner with my son, Parker. However, I started to feel really tired. Later that night I had bad chills for two hours—to the point my bedsheets were soaked.”

Stevens went to the clinic in Truman the following morning. She was tested for influenza, but it came back negative. “My doctor then sent me to Fairmont for a chest x-ray,” Stevens explained. “I wasn’t getting any better. This had hit me like a truck, so I thought it was influenza, and tests can give a false negative.”

As Stevens’ condition wasn’t improving, her husband, Greg, took her to the emergency room in Fairmont. She was admitted to the hospital as the doctor thought she may have been suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis.

While in Fairmont, her physician ordered a lower CT scan since Stevens was having such pain in her lower back and right leg. It was during that January 26th scan that they discovered the air in Stevens’ right leg, which indicated the presence of necrotising fasciitis, commonly known as “flesh-eating bacteria”.

She said she asked her physician if she was going to lose her leg. “We have to be optimistic,” was the response she received.

Stevens was immediately airlifted to Rochester. She said she remembers being taken out of the helicopter and being taken across the roof to the entrance, but then it’s a blank for approximately three days.

A number of Stevens’ family members arrived in Rochester about 15-20 minutes after the helicopter. They were there prior to Tammy’s first surgery, which took place immediately and lasted for approximately six hours. As her fever spiked and her blood pressure dropped, she returned to

surgery again that day, this time for an additional four hour procedure.

Stevens went on to have a total of 18 surgeries to date. “I do still have three open wounds—one on my abdomen, one on my buttocks, and one on my right leg,” she explained. “In fact, Greg is the one that changes my dressings three times a day.” To that, he shared, “At 9:30, 3:30, and then again at 9:30at night I remove the dressings, she showers, and then I apply clean ones. I’m glad I can be here with her to get through this. Our children, Savannah and Parker, have been there every step of the way, too.”

The gravity of her illness really hit Stevens when she returned to the Fairmont hospital. “My doctor came to see me right away and said he wasn’t sure he would ever see me again when I left in the helicopter. He told me if Greg hadn’t brought me in when he did, I could have fallen asleep and never woken up. Hearing that makes you really appreciate life, your family, and your friends.”

Stevens’ prognosis looks good, although there is still one issue they are monitoring and will review on May 11th when she returns for her next appointment.

“I’m just so thankful for my family, friends, and our community—and my insurance. The support shown to me and my family is amazing! Parker was here alone most of February as Greg could only come home once a week. People would bring food over for him to eat. It’s been unbelievable,” she shared.

A benefit for Tammy and her family will take place on Friday, May 19th from 5 p.m.–8 p.m. at the Northrop Legion. The event will include a shrimp fry, meat raffles, and a silent auction.

Stevens is the daughter of Judy Wilcox and Larry Becker. She has three sisters and two brothers: Judy Schaffer, Kari Buntjer, Kim Dalley, Larry Becker, and Scott Becker.