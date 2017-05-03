Mapleton Sertoma Celebrates 40 Years

On Sunday, May 7, 2017, the Mapleton Sertoma Club will be celebrating 40 years of existence. The club was originally organized and chartered on May 5, 1977, with 25 m embers. They grew to 45 members strong in the early 1980s and currently have 31 members.

The Sertoma International Mission Statement is this: Sertoma exists for the high and noble purpose of Service to Mankind by communication of thoughts, ideas and concepts to accelerate human progress in health, education, freedom and democracy.

Sertoma is a service organization that has taken on many roles in the community, such as their major project of recycling, providing ear plugs at the demo derby during Town & Country Days and most recently they have taken on the role of beautification of the parks and planters on Mapleton’s Main Street. The organization also started a Serteen Club—the equivalent of Sertoma at the high school level, instilling community service in students at an early age.

Over the past 40 years, the club has annually recognized one of their own members as Sertoman of the Year, and has also recognized a non-Sertoman with the Service to Mankind Award.

Sertoman of the Year Recipients:

1978-79 Francis “Prof” Higgens, 1979-80 Al Leiferman, 1980-81 Roger Schuett, 1981-82 Fr. Bill Curtis, 1982-83 Merle Sellman, 1983-84 Blair Forsyth, 1984-85 Sy Gau, 1985-86 Bob Prescher, 1986-87 Jim Swanson, 1987-88 Bob Smith, 1988-89 Ron Hartmann, 1989-90 Lorena Fron, 1990-91 Bernard Kunkel, 1991-92 Lee Ek, 1992-93 Jeff Annis, 1993-94 Marie Thomas, 1994-95 Norma Baack, 1995-96 John Kern, 1996-97 Loren Cumming, 1997-98 Gordy Maue, 1998-99 Ceal Caldwell, 1999-00 Roberta Ward, 2000-01 Judy Conrad, 2001-02 Lois Gau, 2002-03 Ervin Kaduce, 2003-04 Mary Duncanson, 2004-05 Jack Stouten, 2005-06 Jan Sonnek, 2006-07 Ron Conrad, 2007-08 Louise Webb, 2008-09 Warren Stowell, 2009-10 Donna Stevens, 2010-11 Linda Stowell, 2011-12 Ron Hartmann, 2012-13 Linda Whitney, 2013-14 Dan Kraft, 2014-15 Lee Jacob, 2015-16 Don Rice, 2016-17 Jon Ek.

Service to Mankind Recipients:

1979 Elizabeth Smith, 1980 Arnold Haberer, 1981 Norbert Schubbe, 1982 Olga Vaubel, 1983 Harold and Dorothy Jones, 1984 Lorena Fron, 1985 Dr. John Lester, 1986 Ed and Arlene Shaw, 1987 Richard Van Brunt, 1988 LaRoy Rollins, 1989 Bob Starkey, 1990 Sonrise Singers, 1991 Jim and Mary Tichenor, 1992 Alice Gartner, 1993 Kelly Duncanson, 1994 Lulu LaDuke, 1995 Dean and Roberta Breeling, 1996 Lorraine Stanton, 1997 Lee and Lucile Morris, 1998 Donna Stevens, 1999 John and Esther Kern, 2000 Jerome and Revé Krengel, 2001 Irene Cumming Foster, 2002 Harvard and Karen Jaeck, 2003 Reverend Richard Salge, 2004 Cathy Pluym, 2005 Stan and Linda Whitney, 2006 Bernie and Lucille Kunkel, 2007 Coleen Lindemann, 2008 Hugo and Pat John, 2009 Sheila Samuelson, 2010 Dawn Dietz, 2011 Brian and Deb Jaeger, 2012 Doug Morrow, Ivy Seller and Connie Bach, 2013 Gene and Jan Erickson, 2014 Richard and Maureen Nowak, 2015 Marj Schwichtenberg and Jeanette Brandt, 2016 Kim Krengel, 2017 Cindy Wishart.