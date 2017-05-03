Berdan retires with thousands of cuts, curls and colors behind her

Shirley Berdan will retire and close her business in Lafayette, Expressions Family Hair Care, at the end of this month.

There’s a place in Lafayette that people enter, often disheveled and lacking self esteem, but when they leave they are beautiful and feeling great about themselves. Unfortunately, that business will be closing on May 30.

For 28 years Shirley Berdan has been making people look, and feel, great at Expressions Family Hair Care. She went to cosmetology school right out of high school and was a hair stylist in New Ulm for four years before getting married to Leon Berdan and starting a family. In 1989, when their youngest of five children was in second grade, Berdan got a call from Expressions owner Jenny DeBoer.

Berdan recalled, “Jenny called me and asked me if I’d consider going back to work.”

Berdan took DeBoer up on her offer and completed a weeklong refresher course to renew her hairstylist license. She and Deboer worked side by side for nine years.

“We had a very good friendship and it was a lot of fun,” Berdan remarked.

By 1999 DeBoer was looking to get out of the business and, after much consideration, Berdan agreed to purchase it.

“I had definitely said I didn’t want to own it, but I would continue working,” said Berdan. “But then she couldn’t sell it to anyone else so I said, ‘I can’t let it go.'”

It turned out to be a good move for Berdan because she was able to build a thriving business in the small town of Lafayette that she thoroughly enjoyed

“The change of style is continual,” said Berdan of how the business has evolved over the years. “And, the method of doing hair has changed. Now it’s much more casual. When I first started doing hair it was a lot of the shampoo sets and stick-in-place [perms] and all of that. And, we still do perms but not as much. We used to have a lot of standing appointments that would come every week at the same time. It’s changed, but it’s still the basics.”

Over the years Berdan also noticed more men coming into the shop.

“They feel better walking into a salon than they used to,” she stated. “It was a difficult thing for men to call for appointments [because they were used to just walking in to a barber shop].”

One of the things Berdan has enjoyed most about her long career is getting to know families in the area and styling the hair of generations of those families.

She proclaimed, “I will miss that. … Just to keep in touch, that’s nice.”

The stereotype of hair salons is that a lot of gossip gets told within their walls and the stylists know what’s going on in town before anybody else.

With a laugh, Berdan noted, “Ya, they always say, ‘If you don’t want somebody to know something don’t tell it in the beauty shop.’ … You know, everybody says that, but sometimes I don’t think so. Sometimes I think I’m the last to know.”

Berdan’s business has allowed her the flexibility to take time off to attend family functions and take the occasional vacation.

“My clients have been wonderful, letting me change their appointments when I decide I want to do something else,” She said.

In retirement, Berdan plans to spend more time with her grandchildren, children and friends, and Leon, of course. She also hopes to nurture her creative side through sewing and craft projects. Although Berdan sees traveling in their future, she and Leon don’t have any trips planned as of yet.

Berdan feels the time is right to retire – while she is healthy.

“You’ve got to do it before it’s too late,” she asserted.

When asked how Shirley wanted to close her retirement article she got emotional and stated, “I would just like to say thanks to all who made it possible for me to work and enjoy my 28 years at Expressions. It has been my pleasure. I will always treasure the memories, friendships and loyalty from my faithful clients. It’s been great. I will miss this a lot.”