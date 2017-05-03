After 41 years Swenson is ready to set down her scissors

Retiring, especially while still young and active enough to enjoy life, is a day that most people look forward to. For Trish Swenson, whose last day of work was Friday, April 28, she admits that is it somewhat bittersweet. Sure, she is excited to do more camping, spend time with her family and pursue hobbies during what used to be working hours, but she has loved the job she has had for nearly her entire career as the hairstylist at Luther Memorial Home.

Shortly after Trish moved to Madelia with her husband, Dennis, the activity director at LMH called Trish to ask if she would be interested in working there doing hair. Trish’s response was, “I don’t know, but I can give it a try.” That was nearly 41 years ago; turns out it was a perfect fit for her.

The job has changed some over the past four decades. When Trish first started, she worked in a small room with no windows. Then, LMH administration asked if she wanted to move into a corner room with windows; it served as the smoking room and then storage before it became the salon. “Yes,” was Trish’s immediate response. “The residents love it in here, they enjoy the view and the natural light; I do too,” she said. And the door is always open, even after salon hours, so residents and their families can enjoy the room anytime.

There are not as many residents at LMH as when Trish began. “It is not quite as busy as it used to be, but some of the residents do require more care,” she said. It is not like her clients all can walk in, sit down and chat away with her. Everyone still wants to look nice, so she believes that they all – she cares for both men and women – enjoy their time with her. She said that sometimes if a resident is agitated when they come for their appointment, as she begins working with their hair, they relax and become calmer.

“That is the most rewarding part of my job, making people feel good about themselves. It humbles me to have shared in the lives of so many people. I feel honored that the residents and their families trust me,” Trish said. She will miss the job and certainly the people; she has met so many wonderful people in her time at LMH. It takes someone special to fill this role, so she is very happy that Nancy Buckingham will now be taking over the position. Trish feels good handing the reins to someone she knows will do a great job.

