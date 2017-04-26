TPS Student Council to Host 5K Goat Run to Benefit Families in Haiti

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

Last September, members of the student council from Truman Public School took part in WE Day in the Twin Cities. As an offshoot of the WE movement, the purpose of WE Day is to help empower youth to be active—in their own communities and world—to help others in need.

The WE movement is about turning the focus of individuals from “me” to “we”. “WE is a movement that exists for one reason: to make the world a better place,” according to we.org.The movement is driven by five beliefs, including ideals such as “together, we are powerful beyond measure, knowing that our strength lies in the uniqueness of us.”

WE Day participants were expected to follow through on two projects—one local and one global.

First, participants’ local project was the Food Drive they held. Over 1,200 pounds of food was collected and delivered to the Salvation Army in December.

Students then worked on planning their global project. They will host a 5K Goat Run on Sunday, May 7, 2017 to raise money in order to buy goats for families in Haiti. The funds they raise from this event will be sent to the WE Charity, and in turn, sent to Haiti.

According to student council advisor, Jan Ringeisen, “Every $50 raised will buy a dairy goat for a family. If we are able to send $250, it will purchase a farm bundle for a family (three goats and 15 chickens).

This, of course, provides nutritious food and income when the family is able to sell milk and eggs.”

According to Global Giving:

Goats are “A Haitian’s Best Friend.” Owning a goat is a sustainable way for a struggling family to increase their income through goat breeding and sale of offspring in markets.

With the extra income provided by the sale of goats at the market, children will have steady meals, improved health, go to school and have hope for the future.

At this time, the students have four generous sponsors. Those company or organization names will be printed on the back of the 5K t-shirts.

In addition to the Goat Run, the student are holding a “Kiss the Goat Contest”. They will have collection containers around town and at school. The person that raises the most money will get to kiss a goat following the 5K.

“We may add more [potential] “kissers” but so far we have Mr. Nass, Chris Studer, Laurie Sherman, and Eli McDonald,” Ringeisen shared.

Entry forms for the event can be found on the Tribune’s facebook page and our home page at ww.TheTrumanTribune.com.