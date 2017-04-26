State legislators get an earful about buffer law

L-R: District 19 Minnesota Senator Nick A. Frentz, District 19A Minnesota Representative Clark Johnson and Nicollet County Farm Bureau President Dennis Schmidt spoke at a public informational meeting in Courtland regarding the state’s buffer law.

The Nicollet County Farm Bureau hosted a meeting at the Courtland Community Center on Saturday, April 22, to give area farmers an opportunity to discuss the new buffer strip law with District 19 State Senator Nick Frentz and District 19A State Representative Clark Johnson.

The Buffer Law was signed into law by Governor Mark Dayton on April 25, 2016. The initiative was aimed at enhancing protection of Minnesota’s waters by helping to protect the state’s water resources from erosion and runoff pollution by establishing roughly 110,000 acres of buffer strips along waterways. A buffer is vegetated land adjacent to a stream, river, lake, ditch or wetland.

Under the new law, landowners with public waters and/or public ditches on their properties are responsible for establishing a rooted, permanent vegetative cover buffer strip. Buffer widths must be an average of 50 feet, minimum of 30 feet, on public waters, and a minimum of 16.5 feet (1 rod) on public drainage systems. To be compliant with the law, public waters buffers must be seeded by Nov. 1, 2017, and public drainage systems by Nov. 1, 2018.

Frentz, who serves on the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee pointed out that the Nov. 1, 2017, deadline is for public waters and Nicollet County is about 90 percent compliant with that already. Public ditches do not have to be compliant until Nov. 1, 2018. Frentz said both the House and Senate have bills that affect the buffer law and those will be deliberated in conference committee to come up with a compromise bill that will be sent to Governor Mark Dayton for consideration.

“The governor has indicated clean water is kind of a priority,” Frentz remarked.

Johnson serves on both the Agriculture Finance and the Agriculture Policy committees in the House of Representatives. He asserted that he works on making it possible for farmers to be as “productive and profitable as possible.”

“But, I also work on the premise that I think almost everybody in Minnesota [agrees with] – that we need cleaner water,” Johnson stated. “In the land of 10,000 lakes and in a land that is the headwaters of the greatest river system on the planet – the Mississippi River system – we have more impaired waters today than we have in the past. And it’s an issue. We have too many lakes that your kids can’t swim in. … The point is we need to deal with water, and agriculture needs to be part of that. … As regards to the buffer law, the governor has given me no indication, and he’s publicly given no indication, of any interest in changing the buffer law with any significance during this legislative session.”

During the question/comment period, many in the audience stressed that “one size does not fit all” situations when it comes to the need for buffer strips. For example, if the land adjacent to a ditch slopes away from that ditch there should be no need for a buffer strip because water does not run uphill.

Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) Assistant Director Angie Becker Kudelka was introduced and she explained that BWSR is the state agency that will work with local soil and water districts to help landowners comply with the buffer law. The agency has been tasked to develop policies, guidelines and regulations related to the law’s implementation. She presented a “six-pack” of alternative practices BWSR has come up with in an effort to deal with the one size does not fit all issues. The six alternative practices include:

1. Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.

This allows the use of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) as an “Other Alternative Practice.” This means that if a landowner’s parcel is certified under this program, it also qualifies to attain compliance with the Minnesota Buffer Law.

2. USDA practice standard filter strip.

This allows the use of MN NRCS 393 (Filter Strip) or 391 (Riparian Forest Buffer) Conservation Practice Standards to comply with the Minnesota Buffer Law.

3. Grassed waterway on public waters.

This practice may be applicable in locations where a watercourse identified on the Buffer Protection Map has:

• no clearly defined bed or bank; and

• no normal water level; and

• a resource concern has been identified.

The purposes of grassed waterways are to convey runoff from locations where runoff is concentrated, including terraces, diversions or other concentrated flow, without causing erosion or flooding, to reduce gully erosion and to protect/improve water quality.

4. Negative slope on public ditches.

This practice may be applicable in locations where:

• the primary land slope is away from the top of the channel of a public drainage ditch or there are existing high areas or berms next to the channel which prevent flow from uniformly entering the water body; and

• flow typically enters the public ditch through areas of open channel concentrated flows; or

• flow typically enters the public ditch through an installed pipe or conduit.

5. Negative slope on public waters.

This alternative practice may be applicable in locations where:

• the land slope is away from the top of the bank of a water body, or there are existing high areas next to the bank which prevent flow from uniformly entering the water body;

• runoff typically enters the water body through open channel concentrated flows;

• runoff typically enters the water body through an installed pipe or conduit;

6. Buffer plus conservation tillage.

This practice is for implementation of tillage management and/or cover crops in combination with a perennially vegetated filter strip as an alternative practice to achieve water quality protection comparable to the prescribed buffer under the Minnesota Buffer Law.

The “six pack” are not the only alternative practices available but they deal with the most common situations. Landowners can appeal for an alternative practice through the County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

The District Manager for Nicollet and Sibley counties’ SWCDs, Kevin Osterman, stated, “We have staff in our office that will come out and help you look at alterative practices if that’s what you want to do. We can offer seed recommendations and help you line up a vendor to do the seeding.”

Frentz said he would like to see a more comprehensive approach to clean water.

He remarked, “There is pollution coming from the metro area that has to do with a lot of different things you wouldn’t think of, including dog waste and the [stormwater] runoff. I think we have to ask ourselves are we all in this together or not?”

Craig Smith, who farms with his son on land between North Mankato and Judson, and is also an ag instructor at South Central College, commented, “You guys are saying that Minnesota is so ag friendly but I haven’t seen that. The states of South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa, I do call them ag friendly. South Dakota has already declared that Minnesota’s Buffer Law would be unconstitutional.”

Smith added that forcing farmers to take land out of production and requiring they still pay property taxes on it is not ag friendly at all.

Grant Annexstad asked what the politicians’ positions were on the buffer law and if there was a chance the deadlines will be extended.

“I’m planning to vote for it [the bill that comes out of conference committee], Frentz replied. “I can’t tell you exactly what they’ll have in it, and I can’t tell you how the House and Senate versions will sound when they get to the governor.”

Frentz said he was confident that, whatever version comes out of the committee, it will contain a clause exempting property owners from non-compliance penalties if they have appealed for a alternative practice. Frentz is open minded about extending the deadline of Nov. 1, 2018, for public ditches but said he would have to be convinced of the merit for such a delay.

“My district includes the city of Mankato and there are people in Mankato that think clean water is a high enough priority,” Frentz stated. “They don’t farm and they’re voters and they’re taxpayers just like the rest of us. I have to consider the whole 80,000 [people in District 19].”

“Last year we reworked it [the buffer law], reformed it and that had almost unanimous support,” Johnson said. “There is a sense from many that the work was done, but there is also clearly a set of issues that have been brought forward that appear to need response and the deadline could be part of that. As far as where I’m on it, I’m still watching, I’m still working.”

A person in the audience recited information from a study done in Canada regarding buffer strips in the Lake Winnipeg area. He said the study showed that buffer strips do not improve water quality and, in fact, could be detrimental to water quality.

Becker Kudelka said she also read the research from the Canadian study.

She commented, “The big takeaway that I had from it was something that we all know – that buffers are not the only solution. But, what buffers do is for water that goes over land, it helps to slow it down and keep the soil on the land where it can be useful. What buffers also do is their root system can stabilize a [ditch] bank. Those are the two positives for buffers. What buffers don’t do is if there is water flowing under [the ground], if we do tiling to get the water off the land so we can farm, it doesn’t cover that. So buffers won’t be the only water quality solution.”

St. Peter area farmer Joe Bauer asked, “If clean water is everybody’s responsibility, why are you throwing it on the backs of the farmers?”

He said the buffer law all started as a plan to improve pheasant populations, adding, “There’s nothing we can do about it. I’m a hunter myself [but] I don’t hunt pheasants. I can tell you this, I don’t care if I raise pheasants on that land or not, they’ll never, ever, ever be a pheasant hunter that sets foot on that. And, I’m willing to bet they’re probably going to lose some ground they’re hunting now.”

Mike Stevensen presented another point of view, saying, “I live down river from all you guys sitting here right now and if I come on that river I’m looking at the amount of water that’s in the river right now today. We’ve had no snow melt runoff. I come out off the hill and I see all of these tile inlets where the water is just gushing right off the land, down the pipe and into the river. Why is it OK for you guys to think you can drain your private land into our public waters and not take any responsibility? Over the years, I think the taxpayers of this country have done considerable good things for our farmers – subsidies, direct payments. Is it too much to ask you guys to take a strip of land, a filter strip?”

Stevensen went on to say the issue started long before the pheasant population initiative.

“I can remember standing down on the river when Arnie Carlson, when he was the governor, stood on the bank with a dirty glass of water,” Stevensen said. “We’ve got to clean this river up.”

“We’ve come up with a program here – and even the governor says it’s six percent over the next 17 years that it’s going to improve water quality,” Greg Mikkelson proclaimed. “Let’s work on the other 94 percent, that’s where the problem is. It should be the easier, low hanging fruit. … We need to study the research and the science on it to come up with good quality decisions.”

With much of the discussion centered on the removal of phosphorous, Stevensen stated, “The nitrate levels continue to rise. That’s what’s bad for people.”

“I agree with that,” Johnson responded. “This is an example of [something] the buffer law does not address well. I agree with you that the nitrate issue is very severe. It’s scattered where that [problem] is, but there are people where their drinking water at home is over a 10 count on nitrates. Their grandkids can’t drink the water at home. That’s not the Minnesota we want. And, we also know that the city of St. Peter had to make a very major investment to address the nitrate levels in the city and the residents of St. Peter have been paying for that ever since that plant was built in order to have safe drinking water.”

Joe Smentek, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association director of public affairs spoke about a culvert in North Mankato that gushes water after a rainfall and erodes the banks where it enters the river.

“This [water pollution] is an everybody problem,” he remarked. “The city has a problem as well. I have neighbors who have tiled their yard. They have tiles going into the curb from their yard to get water out of their yards. GreenCare comes and sprays whatever they want on the yards. They’ve never done a soil test on that yard like these guys have done. That goes directly into the street, directly into the river. … We need a delay on this so we have real options.”