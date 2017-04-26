Maple River Speech Brings Home Two Gold Medals

There were 95 Class A teams represented at the tournament conducted at Apple Valley School on Saturday, April 22. Maple River’s Lee Schauer and Isaiah Lippert competed in Duo Interpretation and received first place. Moriah Lippert competed in Serious Poetry and received first place. Nathan Price performed admirably well in Extemporaneous Speaking, however, he did not final.

There were 185 Class A teams that competed in speech statewide this year. Maple River and St. Cloud Cathedral led all schools with two gold medals apiece. Cannon Falls captured its second consecutive team championship with six medalists and 30 points.

“I am very pleased to announce that everyone who competed performed very well,” said Coach Gwen Isaacson. “I am so proud of everyone on the team!”