Hope & Faith Floral & Gifts moves back into original location

Monday, April 24, Hope & Faith Floral & Gifts hosted a reception in their new showroom for some invited guests as a way to say thank you for the support that the business has received since it burned down on Feb. 3, 2016. Since the fire, they have worked out of a couple of different temporary locations to stay in business, but it has been quite a journey.

After more than a week of hard work and long hours of moving, unpacking, arranging and rearranging, they are now officially moved “home” back at their 23 W. Main Street location. Both their retail store and their Online store can now operate under the same roof – something that has not been possible for some time now.

The store officially reopened on Tuesday, April 25, for normal operations. Hope & Faith Floral & Gifts is the third business to reopen in the newly rebuilt section of downtown. If you have not been inside yet, do not hesitate any longer. It is simply gorgeous and there is something wonderful and amazing to see, taste, smell, wear, cook with or use to decorate everyplace you look. Front and center when you enter the door is a scrumptious candy counter with delectable treats that truly has something to satisfy any sweet craving.

They have everything from flowers and plants, to cards and clothing, jewelry, soaps, purses and fairy garden supplies. They stock signs and frames that can be personalized and customized. There are lotions and perfumes, as well as specialty foods and treats, classic candies, even cooking tools and books; truth be told – if that store does not have it – then you probably do not need it.

The staff is thrilled to get back to normal and the community is very excited to see the new store open. “It’s been a long 15 months since the fire,” said owner Ryan Visher. But here we are today ready to show people our new space that really was a community and regional effort to reopen.”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.