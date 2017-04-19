Meet Paul Froehlich, Newest Officer of the Tri-City Police Department

The last name of Froehlich is a familiar one for people in the Good Thunder, Mapleton and St. Clair area. Ben Froehlich is the chief of the Mapleton Fire Department. Tom Froehlich is a member of the Good Thunder City Council. Dan Froehlich was the fire chief in St. Clair for many years. Now, Officer Paul Froehlich is the newest officer with the Tri-City Police Department. However, he not only serves the Good Thunder, Vernon Center and Amboy area, but he is also a member of the St. Clair Fire Department, joining in 2005 to gain more experience working in emergency situations and, of course, to give back to his community, keeping the long-standing family tradition of a Froehlich serving with the department.

Froehlich grew up in St. Clair, the second of three children in the Froehlich family. He attended St. Clair public schools from kindergarten through high school, availing himself of post-secondary option classes at South Central College in North Mankato. In his senior year, he took coursework in Mechanical Drafting and Design. He continued his education in Mechanical Drafting and Design after high school. He then worked for several years at Minnesota Elevator, where his father had worked as a painter for many years, starting first as a painter while he attended school, then moving to draftsman when he earned his degree.

While Froehlich enjoyed his drafting career, he knew there was something missing. He felt that he wanted to serve his community in a different capacity and decided to pursue a career in law enforcement, graduating from the University of Minnesota– Mankato with a degree in Law Enforcement.