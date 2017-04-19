Easter Fun in Hanska a Big Hit

The Hanska Women of Today know how to throw a party.

This year’s Easter Egg Hunt was very well attended and everyone came away with treats and prizes. They also sponsor a coloring contest. The winners are announced at the egg hunt. The Women of Today are very thankful for the community support they receive and are always looking for new members to help keep these excellent events going. Contact Kelli Johnson at 507-276-8207 for more information. The grand prize Easter basket and gift card winners this year were Austin Wellmann and Sydnie Mosenden.