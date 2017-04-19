City Council Reminds Residents to Comply With Burning Ordinance; Looking for Volunteers for Graf Park Improvements

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

During the April 17, 2017 regular city council meeting, Park Commissioner Duane Heckman appeared before the council to address issues at Graf Park. “We have a wonderful park, but we need to maintain it.” Heckman opined. “It’s a great place for our kids to go to play and we have to do things for them.”

Heckman stated he felt the backstop, that had been removed during storm water improvements, needed to be replaced. He volunteered to purchase the supplies if the city would make arrangements for installation. City clerk Monte Rohman pointed out the city has a small staff and it may be difficult to get it installed before the end of the school year as Heckman wanted. As a result, it was agreed the city will seek volunteers to get the replacement backstop installed, as well as the new items for the basketball court. If you are interested in helping on this project, please contact Rohman at city hall during regular business hours. The phone number is 776-7951.

Heckman also volunteered to remove the current “Graf Park” sign, paint it, and then reinstall it in the southeast corner of the park.

The matter of people improperly burning within the city limits was also discussed. Police chief Justin Jobe indicated he had been able to stop some people as they were preparing for a burn that would be contrary to city ordinances.

Councilors asked residents to please review the city’s open burning ordinance to make sure they are in compliance. That section of the ordinance appears at the end of this article.

In other matters:

• Fire department chief Dave Bentz appeared before the council to request the hiring of Cody and Kaleena Wiens. He stated they are in the process of moving from Lewisville to Truman.

Bentz stated both are currently members of the Lewisville Fire Department and that both have NFPA 1001 training, so the city will be saving that expense.

Councilors approved the hiring of both, as well as for Kaleena Wiens for the ambulance department as she is a first responder.

• Faith Clow requested permission to have two trees removed from the cemetery. Tim Weihe bid $1,100 for the job and councilors approved his bid.

Clow also requested permission to purchase 200 t-shirts that will commemorate the municipal pool’s 50th anniversary. The funds from the sale of the t-shirts will go back into the funds for the pool as the shirts are sold.

• Jobe appeared before the council to introduce Ryan Hillesheim, a candidate for the part-time police officer vacancy in Truman. Hillesheim lives in St. James with his wife, Lindsay, who is a special education teacher.

He is a native of New Ulm, MN and graduated in 2004. He later graduated from the law enforcement program at Rasmussen College with a 3.49 GPA.

Hillesheim is a jailer for Watonwan County and a part-time police officer in Mountain Lake. He is also a first responder.

Following Jobe’s request, councilors approved hiring Hillesheim for the part-time vacancy.

• Pat Jones updated council members on SHIP activities. She shared the county’s sentence-to-serve (STS) program books up months in advance. As a result, she suggested the city consider submitting a request now to have STS participants paint curbs in the city during the summer of 2019.

Jones also requested the council consider having a member join the Truman Active Living Committee. “When Kirsten was on the council, we had a member that attended our meeting. Now that she is no longer on the council, we’re missing a person to be that voice,” Jones stated.

She asked the council for permission to place decorated bikes by light poles this summer and the request was approved, as well as for placement of flower planters again in the business section of Ciro Street.

Finally, she informed councilors that grant funds they had received were sufficient to have a kiosk built that would hold trail and city maps. Jones stated the boys scouts will be building the kiosk.

• The council adopted the proposed Solar Energy Systems ordinance as it was offered at their last meeting, which does include the two modifications made at that time.

• The annual Board of Review Hearing took place prior to the start of the regular meeting. One property’s assessed value was adjusted by the council.

• The next regular meeting of the city council will take place on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The following is the city’s open burning ordinance:

PART II. OPEN BURNING.

SECTION 802.01. OPEN BURNING REGULATIONS.

SECTION 1.

Subd. 1. Definitions.

A. Persons: As defined in Minnesota Statutes 1967, Section 116.06, Subd. (8).

B. Open Fire: “Open Fire” or “Open Burning” means a fire burning in matter, whether concentrated or dispersed, which is not contained within a fully enclosed fire box, structure or vehicle, and from which the products of combustion are emitted directly to the open atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct, or chimney.

C. Camp Fire: “Camp Fire” means a fire set for cooking, warming, or ceremonial purposes, which is not more than three (3) feet in diameter by three (3) feet high, and has had the ground five (5) feet from the base of the fire cleared of all combustible material.

D. Starter Fuels: “Starter Fuels” mean dry, untreated, unpainted wood or charcoal fire starter. Paraffin candles and alcohols are permitted as starter fuels and as aids to ignition only. Propane gas torches or other clean gas burning devices causing minimal pollution must be used to start an Open fire.

E. Wood: “Wood” means dry, clean fuel only such as twigs, branches, limbs, “presto logs”, charcoal, cordwood or untreated dimensional lumber. “Wood” does not include wood that is green, with leaves or needles, rotten, wet, oil soaked, or treated with paint, glue or preservatives. Clean pallets may be used for recreation fires when cut into three (3) foot lengths.

F. Recreation Fire: Same definition as a “Camp Fire”.

1. Recreation Fire Site – Requirements. An area of no more than a three (3) foot diameter circle (measured from the inside of the fire ring or border); completely surrounded by non-combustible and non-smoke or odor producing material, either of natural rock, cement, brick, tile or block of ferrous metal only and which area is depressed below ground, on the ground, or on a raised bed. Included are permanent outdoor wood burning fire places. Recreation fire sites shall not be located closer than fifty (50) feet to any structure. Burners are not a recreation fire site as defined herein.

2. Recreation Fire Burn – Requirements. When a camp fire is used for recreation purposes, it must be ignited with an approved starter fluid using dry clean wood; producing little detectable smoke, odor, or soot beyond the property line; conducted with an adult tending the fire at all times; extinguished complete before quitting the occasion; and respecting weather conditions, neighbors, burning bans and air quality so that nuisance health or safety hazards will not be created. Mobile cooking devices such as manufactured hibachis, charcoal grills, wood smokers, and propane or natural gas devices, are not defined as camp or recreation fires.

G. Burning Permit: A permit issued by the Village/City Fire Marshal authorizing fire exempted from the general provisions herein, and setting conditions therefore.

Subd. 2. Open Burning Prohibited.

A. From and after the effective date of this ordinance, except as herein otherwise provided, open burning shall be prohibited within the Village/City of Truman.

B. The use of burners or burn barrels for burning vegetative matter is prohibited.

Subd. 3. Exemptions. Open burning of the types and subject to the conditions, as hereinafter stated, shall be exempt from the prohibition of Subdivision 2 of this ordinance:

A. Recreational fires.

B. Fires under managed supervision for which a burning permit has been obtained from the City Clerk and, where required by state law, from the Department of Natural Resources, but limited to the following.

1. Fires purposely set for the instruction and training of public and industrial firefighting personnel.

2. Fires set for the elimination of a fire hazard which cannot be abated by any other practicable means.

3. Fires purposely set for forest and game management purposes.

4. The burning of trees, brush, grass and other vegetable matter in the clearing of land, the maintenance of street, road and highway right-of-way and in accepted agricultural land management practices.

5. The open burning of dry leaves upon the following additional conditions:

(a) Burning shall be limited to dried leaves only, and burning shall be conducted in such a manner to minimize pollution, hazards, and nuisances associated with open burning.

(b) Burning leaves shall not be permitted upon any public property or public right-of-way.

(c) Burning shall be permitted only between September 15th and December 1st, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

(d) An adult shall be in constant attendance during the burning of any leaves.

(e) The burning of leaves shall not be permitted at a distance closer than twenty- five (25) feet from any structure or combustible materials.

(f) Any reside materials shall be removed after the fire has been extinguished so as to prevent any residue from entering the storm or sewer system of the City or from entering any lakes or streams.

(g) Adequate fire protective measured must be taken such as:

-Fire Extinguisher available on site, or; -Pail of water available on site, or; -Connected garden hose stretched to site.

(h) No burning of leaves shall take place during an air pollution alert, warning or emergency declared by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

(i) Smoke and ash shall not be allowed to blow or drift toward any occupied structure within fifty (50) feet of the fire.

C. Exemption to conduct fires under this section does not excuse a person from the consequences, damages or injuries which may result there from nor does it except any person from regulations promulgated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency or any other governmental unit exercising jurisdiction in matters of pollution or fire hazard regulation.

Subd. 4. Rules Adopted by Reference. Minnesota Statutes 88.02-88.22, 88.75, 88.76 and Minnesota Uniform Fire Code are hereby adopted by reference and made a part of this ordinance as if fully set forth at this point.

Subd. 5. Penalty. Any person violating the provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be punished by a fine not to exceed $700.00 or imprisonment in the County Jail for not more than 90 days or both.