A partnership with 3M allows MHS to offer robotics class

Recently Chris Ingebritson, who has worked at 3M for nearly 21 years, came to Madelia High School and taught a robotics class; the students who participated included Dain Udhe, Aaron Dahl, Alayna DeLaCruz, Austin Helton, Caleb Hillesheim, Cade Lunz, Michael McLaughlin, Shelby Coudron, Riley Reed, Grant Koehler, Colin Rathman, Marlon Henriquez and Jacob Ruter.

Ingebritson has experience with all levels of the manufacturing and engineering processes which he taught the MHS students. He began his career with 3M as a part-time employee in his hometown of Staples, Minn. The facility in Staples is a large, ultra-precise, machine shop that builds proprietary equipment for other 3M locations.

He worked there while going to school for Robotics and Automated Systems Technology at the Staples campus of Central Lakes College in Brainerd. In March of 1995, he was offered a position at the 3M facility in Columbia, Mo., so he moved there. In the spring of 1996, he had an opportunity to move back to Minnesota to work at Honeywell as a Machine Tool Repair Technician. He traveled throughout a five state region servicing machine tools for companies like 3M, MTS, Tennant, MN Rubber, etc. Ironically, “I actually serviced the 3M facility up in Staples,” he said.

In the spring of 1997, the 3M in Staples had an opening for a maintenance technician and that offered Ingebritson the opportunity to move back home. Back at that location, he progressed to the position of Fabrication Services Supervisor on the afternoon shift. In the fall of 2006, he decided to pursue an opportunity at the larger 3M facility in New Ulm, and that is where he now works as the Plant Engineer. He currently lives in Lake Crystal with his wife and three daughters.

He enjoys his job, but he also sees a looming problem with the industry that he is part of.

“3M, and many other manufacturers, had been having a difficult time finding qualified candidates to build, maintain and improve automated manufacturing equipment,” Ingebritson explained. “When I’d put an ad in the paper for a machinist or maintenance technician in the 90s, I’d get more than 100 applications. Now, we’re lucky to get anyone to apply.”

So, the 3M Foundation partnered with the Mechatronics program at the Alexandria Technical College and came up with a way to help solve the problem. The 3M Foundation provided Mechatronics trainers for four locations: Alexandria, Hutchinson, New Ulm and Fairmont. Each location has eight sets of trainers that costs about $9,000 apiece and are supported by the local 3M facility. The goal was to have each school work with surrounding districts to utilize the trainers and get high school students exposed to Mechatronics. The Mechatronics trainers simulate three common manufacturing processes: part assembly (stacker), conveyors and a pick and place robot.

“Exposing the kids to these trainers allows them the opportunity to see that there are more industrial careers out there than automotive, welding, wood working, and so on,” Ingebritson said. “What we’re doing is basically supporting applied STEM.” Of course, referring to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – all growing fields of demand in today’s work world. However, they are skills that today’s students are not learning well enough for a variety of reasons.

