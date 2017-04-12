Giving Back – Madelia grads plan fundraiser to support community that raised them

A fundraiser for the Madelia businesses that were affected by the Feb. 3, 2016, downtown fire is in the planning stages. This one is nothing like anything that has taken place so far and you don’t want to be left out. It’s going to be a great time.

The “Madelia Twin Cities Alumni Fundraiser” is the brainchild of 1986 Madelia High School graduate Margaret Murphy. Right away when she heard about the fire, Murphy felt compelled to help, but she wanted to make sure that any donation she gave was directed to the correct entity; an organization that would make the most impact for the businesses affected. “I figured there would eventually be a formal request for donations from the alumni, but there never really was,” Murphy said. “As alumni, Madelia has really built who we are today as people and we want it to survive long after we are gone; I and others believe it is our responsibility to keep our hometown sustainable.”

That is what sparked her idea for a different kind of fundraiser, inviting alumni of all MHS classes to come together to support the community in an all school reunion kind of gathering and to have it in the Twin Cities, where she and many others now live. Those who know Murphy know that she is a master organizer, comes up with great ideas, and has the determination and energy to pull them off. So, when she decided to put together this fundraiser, others supported it immediately.

“It started with me, but many people have come on board and said they are willing to help and willing to spread the word,” said Murphy. “Now it is a group effort.”

The host committee of MHS graduates who have graciously agreed to help Murphy bring this event to life include Maynard Kelsey, Philip Murphy, Cynthia Heelan, Carol (Burgeson) Askew, Chuck Slocum, Sue Kunz, Dan McCabe, Dan Flicek, Cory (Gideon) Gunderson, Tom Osborne, Pat (Quinn) Wertwijn, Mike Eiselt, Katie Anderson, Kelly Osborne, Mollie (Quinn) Harig and Steve Hoeft.

What About Entertainment?

A good party requires a few key elements to make it a really great time. Entertainment is certainly at the top of that list and Murphy knew exactly whom she should call: MHS graduates the Norvold Sisters. Kjersten (Norvold) Dysthe (’83), Kara (Norvold) Millerhagen (’85) and Alisa (Norvold) Leonard (’88), who these days are known as the performing group SISTER. These three women, who grew up in rural Hanska and attended school in Madelia, have been singing their entire lives and have created an amazing family enterprise entertaining audiences in a wide variety of venues. They are all accomplished singers and musicians, but each of them has also developed some other key strengths – Kara writes for the trio and Alisa arranges the music, while Kjersten manages all the details – that brings more vital elements to their business and helps make it a success. The result is SISTER, which is a unique brand of entertainment that makes audiences everywhere feel like they are part of the family. This group of women are not just beautiful and talented, but they also are very inspiring, humorous and witty, plus they sing about things people of every generation can relate to. When Murphy called them, they did not hesitate for a moment in agreeing to be part of the event; Murphy was thrilled.

“What a great opportunity for our group to be asked to share our music at this fundraiser,” said Millerhagen. “While there are many worthy causes to give time and resources to, it is not often that one hits so close to home. We jumped on the chance to be a part of it and we look forward to seeing old friends and joining forces with them to benefit Madelia.”

The sisters are donating their time and talents by putting together a unique performance specifically for this event; years of life on the farm and hanging out in Madelia will give them plenty of material to work with. They are proud of the communities that raised them and their heritage. The sisters will tell you that being part of the small communities of Hanska and Madelia has been a foundation in their lives; it has given them both roots and wings.

“We look forward to catering to this audience. It is a rare opportunity to shape a performance so specifically,” Millerhagen said. “Everyone can expect to laugh while remembering great times and to have a wonderful time impacting the community that gave us all those memories in a very current and positive way.” The group naturally performs often as a trio, but they also have a nice mix of arrangements that feature solos and duets.

If you have not ever been to a SISTER show, then you are in for a treat. Prepare to be wowed! If you have seen them perform, then you know that alone is more than worth the time, effort and money to attend this fundraiser.

