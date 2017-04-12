Cindy Wishart to Receive Sertoma’s Service to Mankind Award Open House Will be Held On April 23 at Maggie J’s

“Every time you reach out and touch a heart or a life, the world changes.”

–The Shack, William P. Young

When Cindy Wishart learned that she was nominated as Sertoma’s 2017 Service to Mankind recipient, she, like so many of the other previous winners, wondered what she did to deserve the honor. Wishart goes about doing something for the residents of Mapleton every day because her hope is that she makes a difference in someone’s life on a daily basis.

Wishart was not born into this community. She came to Mapleton in 1980, moving here to start her life with Larry Dietz, the brother of Nancy Dietz, her roommate during a study abroad semester at Aalborg University in Denmark. After she graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood, she taught Title One mathematics in the Mapleton School District for one year and was then a substitute for the following year. During this time, she became heavily involved in the Dietz family’s store—Dietz Foods.

Wishart says that in a small community everyone needs to be involved every day in order to make the community successful. She has carried out that belief through activities such as being on the board of the Mapleton Community Chest. She, along with Krissy Taylor and Michelle Langworthy, actively raised money for community non-profit organizations.

Wishart was also a very active parent in the schools, once her children, Dylan and Kelsey, began to attend, and even beyond their graduation; she has been a big donor to many fundraising projects sponsored by the school district. She even received the Maple River Community Education Service Award from the Maple River Teachers Union for her support of the school district, an award that is given to only one person per year for his or her involvement on behalf of the school district.

Wishart spent time on the board of the Heather Curling Club. Additionally, she worked with the youth of her church–Beauford United Methodist–helping guide them through confirmation. As a breast cancer survivor, she has worked closely with the Relay for Life, giving testimonials, helping support the Relay Café, and by participating in the closing ceremony. Dietz Foods has also provided an avenue for local clubs and organizations to earn money through the brat stand. Just mention a fund raising campaign in town, and Dietz Foods’ name can nearly always be found on the list of supporters.

But, with all that Wishart has done for the community, the thing of which she is most proud is the fact that she has given employment to scores of students from Maple River High School. As an example, Brenda Stoltzman, now an elementary teacher at Maple River East Elementary, was employed by Wishart when she was in high school. Stoltzman says, “I can’t imagine how many students Cindy has impacted during her tenure at Dietz Foods. I was an employee from 1988 to 1991. During that time Cindy taught me so much about work ethic, patience and time management. I can’t imagine an employee that, to this day, can’t remember the code for bananas or lettuce…or how to bag groceries correctly! When working at Dietz’s, the expectation was to greet every customer when they entered into the store and thank them when they left and Cindy certainly led by example. Perhaps the thing I appreciated most about working for Cindy was her flexibility with scheduling. She encouraged me to be involved in extra curriculars and took sincere interest in our lives outside of the store…even though it made her scheduling a nightmare! Mapleton, as well as the Maple River School District, are blessed to have a generous supporter such as Cindy!”