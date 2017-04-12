Borkenhagen and Wills Travel to Kenya

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

After Ellen Borkenhagen, Top of the Hill Club Director at Profinium, received an offer last July from a tour company to travel to Africa, she and her life-long best friend, Kim Wills, decided go for it. This past November, Ellen and Kim left Truman, boarded a flight in Minneapolis and flew to Chicago, and then on to Frankfurt, Germany, before boarding their final flight to Nairobi. They connected with other Senior Bank Club Directors in both Chicago and Frankfurt. Those directors came from Iowa, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, and Nebraska.

Ellen shared, “I slept well on the plane – which is rare for me. That really helped me avoid jet lag.”

According to Ellen, their itinerary included the following:

• We were in Nairobi for two nights at the Serena (rated in the top 10 hotels in the world). While there we visited a Giraffe Center and got to hand feed giraffes. Their tongues are gross, very long, and feel like rough sandpaper. We also visited a school for girls and the Bead Factory to see advances that are being made to help improve the lives of women.

• Our next night was spent at The Ark which is in the wilderness near a watering hole where we could watch animals come to drink.

• Then we traveled to the Aberdare Country Club and spent a night at the Kenya Safari Club which was built by William Holden in the 50’s. The Kenya Safari Club was like an old movie scene, so beautiful and luxurious. It is on the equator. This was a Fairmont property, as was our next home, the Mara Safari Club.

• Here we stayed in “luxury tents with verandas”. When I read that in the itinerary I was very curious about it. They were good-sized and had a concrete floor with heavy canvas walls. There was one concrete wall that separated the bathroom from the rest of the room. It really was quite luxurious. There was a wooden deck across the front of the tent that overlooked a river where we could watch hippos at all times of day. They were very interesting.

• We spent two days there going on game drives in Land Rovers, which was very exciting. We saw zebras, wildebeest, Cape buffalo, lions, elephants, rhinos, hyenas, monkeys, leopards, and lots and lots of “Pumbas” or warthogs.

• One afternoon we visited a Maasai Mara village. These people still live in houses built from sticks and a kind of stucco made of elephant dung and clay. They were very welcoming and showed us their native dances. They also gave us tours of their homes. We flew in small planes out to the remote areas, which was a new experience for me. We landed on a gravel airstrip and there were no buildings at the “airport” except a wooden outhouse.

“Every day was a little different except for the two with game drives. Then, we rose at 5:30 and left by 6:30 a.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and cookies were brought to our room when they came to wake us. We were on the game drives for about two hours, and then came back to the hotel for a breakfast buffet. We relaxed during the midday, had a late lunch and then went out again at about five or six because those times are the most active for the animals. The early morning light was especially good for getting pictures.” Ellen explained. “We were fortunate to have great guides who spoke English as it is the first language over there. For our trip there was a tour manager named Batsi who was wonderful and friendly. Then we had drivers that we got to know well. On the game drives we had separate drivers who do just that and know the animals well. I left them both Profinium hats that they really appreciated and I gave our game driver my stainless steel water bottle that he had been admiring during the trip. We also took clothing to the Maasai Mara people when we toured their village. The men really liked the hats and shirts.”

Ellen did share she was surprised by some things she saw, “I was shocked to get so close to the animals and that they just ignored us. And we saw so many, it was almost constant. I thought it would look like a jungle but we were on the savannah most of the time and the wooded areas looked pretty much like our forests.”

“Getting to spend this time with my friend, Kim, was the best part of this trip. We both are busy and don’t get together as much as we’d like to so this provided some great bonding time,” Ellen reminisced.

She went on the share for anyone interested in more information, “The people of Kenya were so friendly, that is what they say people remember and they are right. You’ll get to experience an entirely different world and see amazing animals right in their own habitat. This really is a bucket list item. The trip that the group takes will be longer than the one that Kim and I got to experience. Ours was just a taste to let us know what our customers would be enjoying.”

A Travel Show describing the upcoming Top of the Hill Club trip, scheduled for February 22 – March 4, 2018, will be held at Fairmont Profinium on Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.