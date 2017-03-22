Hell’s Kitchen raises money for Plaza – Minneapolis restaurant has great food and even better people

On Wednesday, March 15, Hell’s Kitchen restaurant held a fundraiser for Krystal and Daniel Hernandez and La Plaza F!esta Restaurant to help them recover from losing their business due to the Feb. 3, 2016, Madelia downtown fire.

So, why would a large restaurant located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis help a small restaurant in Madelia? That was not a question that one of the owners, Cynthia Gerdes, even understood. In her mind, the question was how could they not want to help? “Everyone knew about the fire, it was big news,” Cynthia said. “We immediately knew we had to do something for them.” Cynthia was nearly in tears just hearing about it, imagining what Krystal and her family were going through; Cynthia contacted Krystal the day after the fire. “I did not expect Krystal to respond right away,” Cynthia said. “She just lost everything, and we knew she would be in shock, but we wanted her to know we were thinking about them.”

“I know we are not the only ones who have helped out, but it does take a village; that is what you need to get you back on your feet,” Cynthia added. “If everyone does just a little bit, then it makes it so much easier.”

What is even more amazing about Cynthia’s concern for Plaza’s owners is that Hell’s Kitchen had just lost their founding owner and chef, Mitch Omer, who passed away suddenly in December 2015; he was also Cynthia’s husband.

“That makes it even more incredible that, during that difficult time for her and her restaurant, she was still reaching out to help me,” Krystal said.

One thing Plaza did need help with right away was a kitchen design for the new restaurant. Mitch was the one who designed the Hell’s Kitchen workspace when they remodeled, but Cynthia put Krystal in touch with Rapids Foodservice, the company that they used, which is based in St. Paul. “They ran with it,” Cynthia said of Krystal and her team. “Designing a kitchen can take a very long time to get right.” Cynthia explained, adding that each kitchen needs to be designed for the food that is being served and how quickly they turn tables. Plus, that company too, donated time and equipment and encouraged equipment manufacturers to do the same.

But, Hell’s Kitchen wanted to do more. They suggested having a day where 10 percent of the restaurant’s proceeds would be donated to Plaza. That came to fruition last Wednesday. Krystal and Daniel traveled from Madelia and Daniel’s cousin, Israel Hernandez, who is working for Plaza Morena in Owatonna until the new restaurant opens in Madelia, also came to help. The trio arrived at about 8 a.m. and worked through three shifts. The specials for the day were three Plaza menu items: taquitos, enchiladas verde and fried ice cream. Daniel and Israel were going to work in the kitchen on Plaza’s menu items and Krystal was going to be in the dining area meeting and greeting patrons.

What an adventure it was. The Hell’s Kitchen staff are so efficient and good at what they do, Hernandez said it was very educational. Hell’s Kitchen seats 400, so the staff is large and everyone’s job is pretty specialized. Whereas at Plaza, Daniel and the other cooks are not a fry cook or a line cook or a prep cook – they make every dish start to finish and typically work from open to close each day. Krystal also learned so much from Cynthia, who told her they are sister-restaurants now. Cynthia looks forward to sharing the experience she has gained over the years being in the restaurant business. “Many owners are not willing to share their secrets. The wonderful people at Hell’s Kitchen want us to grow and be successful,” Krystal said; and she is grateful.

