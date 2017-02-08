They took the plunge!

“Since ice floats, it forms a barrier and insulating layer between the warmer underlying water and the colder air above a lake,” according to Kevin Rose on the website “lakescientist.com.” That’s good news, I guess, for the 321 people who jumped into that “warmer water” – generally about 39 degrees – through a big hole in the ice on Hallett’s Pond in St. Peter on Saturday, Feb. 4.

As crazy as it seems, these folks willingly took the “Polar Plunge” for a good cause – to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota – along with others from all over Minnesota at 20 separate events during January, February and March. A number of residents from the Lafayette, Courtland and Nicollet area banded together in teams on behalf of the Lafayette Ambulance and Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department, along with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

The brave souls who participate, also known as “plungers,” each must raise a minimum of $75 in donations. If plunging as a team, the team must raise the equivalent of at least $75 per person. The St. Peter event on Saturday should bring in more than $70,000 when all the donations have been tallied.

That amount will be added to the $730,969 raised between 2011, when the St. Peter event was started, through last year’s event.

Heated tents help keep participants comfortable before and after the plunge into a water depth that is generally about waist high for adults. Trained dive team members wearing wet suits and dive gear stand ready in the water and emergency medical technicians are on hand in case any plungers need assistance.

The Polar Plunge events fall under the year-round fundraising program called the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office hosts the one in St. Peter. All funds raised during the plunges go toward programming and events for more than 8,000 Special Olympic athletes statewide.

L-R: Dave Ubel, Danielle Bode, Joy Hansen, Lisa Stein and Jon Rewitzer grab each other’s hands and take the plunge on behalf of the Courtland Fire Department. Ubel later said, “It was awesome!”

A team of six jumped on behalf of the Lafayette Ambulance and Fire Departments. Marti Uhde (far right, in the water) was the first to hit the water, with Randy Reinhart and Jessica Gieseke not far behind. Directly behind them, waiting to jump, are (L-R) Logan Van Deest, Nick Klingler and Kevin Reinhart.