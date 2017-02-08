Residents Within Truman Fire Department Response Area May Save Money Due to Fire Department’s Improved ISO Rating

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

The Truman Fire Department has continued to improve since its inception and its efforts continue to payoff for the department and residents who live within its response area.

According to the January 23, 2017 notice from the Insurance Service Office (ISO), the Truman fire department’s rating has improved to a 4/4Y. Departments can receive a rating between 1 and 10, with 1 being the best.

The notice states this will become effective May 1, 2017 and:

“ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program (PPC) plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies. In fact, most U. S. insurers – including the largest ones – use PPC information as part of their decision-making when deciding what business to write, coverages to offer or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance.”

The Truman fire department currently responds to property within the city limits of Truman, and Nashville, Waverly and Westford townships. Properties within those jurisdictions can receive the benefit of the improved rating.

According to fire chief Dave Bentz, he was pleasantly surprise by the improved rating. “It’s the effort of our entire department, as well as Brandon Winch at Truman Public Utilities that helped earn this new rating. Brandon {Winch} started flow testing hydrants and then documented his work in that area. That alone gained seven points for us,” Bentz shared. “We gained a few points with a number of small changes the department has made, too. We learned we can still improve. We’re doing a lot of things right – we just need to document them.”

What is the PPC program?

ISO collects information on municipal fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States. In each of those communities, ISO analyzes the relevant data using its Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS). A Public Protection Classification from 1 to 10 is then assigned. Class 1 represents exemplary public protection, and Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire-suppression program doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria.

By classifying communities’ ability to suppress fires, ISO helps the communities evaluate their public fire-protection services. The program provides an objective, countrywide standard that helps fire departments in planning and budgeting for facilities, equipment, and training. And by securing lower fire insurance premiums for communities with better public protection, the PPC program provides incentives and rewards for communities that choose to improve their firefighting services. Source: www.firechief.iso.com

Bentz concluded by thanking the community, “I want the community to know we appreciate their support and will continue to strive to improve where we can.”

Congratulations to the department and thank you for all you do to help keep us safe!