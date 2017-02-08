Klinkner is part of the medical team who treated Bressler

On Nov. 3, 2016, a family from Truman experienced an ordeal that no one ever wants to face. Their eight-year-old son was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow that ricocheted off a target. The arrow that injured the boy came from the bow of his 15-year-old brother as he was practicing the sport; luckily, it missed some major arteries, but hit the spine, paralyzing the younger sibling. Both boys are the sons of Ron and Kirsten Bressler. Curtis Bressler is the young man who was hurt, and his brother called for help immediately. Due to the severity and location of the injury, a helicopter was dispatched right to the site of the accident.

Curtis was flown directly to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, which is a Pediatric Level One Trauma Center. One of the doctors who treated him upon arrival was Dr. Denise B. Klinkner, M.D., M.Ed., a pediatric surgeon, who graduated in 1993 from Madelia High School. Klinkner is the daughter of Mark and Evelyn Klinkner of LaSalle.

One of Klinkner’s first thoughts when she heard that a child from Truman was being flown in was if she knew the family. Truman and Madelia are fairly close in proximity and the schools have a very close relationship with one another.

“Having grown up on a farm, I am very interested in rural trauma and making sure that those in locations far away from centers like Rochester still get quality care,” Dr. Klinkner said. “The fact that we have a Level One Pediatric Trauma Center in Southern Minnesota in a relatively rural location is something that I am proud of. It is great to be able to work here and provide care to my neighbors.”

Klinkner’s journey to where she is today began long ago in the classrooms of MHS. “I thought I was going to go into veterinary medicine back in junior high,” Klinkner said. However, she had a science teacher who told her parents he thought she should consider medical school. That suggestion clearly stuck with her.

In 10th grade English, Klinkner and her classmates had to write an essay about what career field they wanted to pursue. She wrote about wanting to be a doctor, but at that time she thought family medicine was her calling. She began the journey of becoming an MD by attending St. Mary’s University in Winona and, from there, she attended the University of Minnesota Medical School, Twin Cities.

As a third year medical school student, she completed an associate program in Luverne, Minn., where for nine months she worked with a general surgeon one on one. That was when she figured out that she would not be happy as a family practice physician; she still loved being hands on and “fixing things,” but surgery was a real passion for her – as was working with children. Hence, her path switched to pediatric surgery, a decision she has never regretted.

