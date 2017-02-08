Dakota Mart is Open for Business in Good Thunder

Dolsons Step Up and Purchase Local Convenience Store

One of the many things that a small town needs in order to remain a viable place to live is a place to purchase gasoline and grocery items. Just prior to Christmas in 2016, the city of Good Thunder was about to lose its gas station and place to purchase last minute supplies for a picnic, camping or for purchasing some food or cleaning items needed in the home. Mayor Robert Anderson and the city council, worried about the loss of the convenience store, even entertained the thought of purchasing the business to keep it up and running or giving financial assistance to anyone who would be interested in purchasing the business. Carrie Dolson, who had been working at the Thunder Mart, and her husband, Brad, stepped up to the plate and decided to purchase the business.

Good Thunder, like so many small towns in the area, has been experiencing the loss of businesses during the past several years. The bank is now gone, and the town also has the specter of losing its school in the near future, both of which are cornerstones for a viable place for families to live and prosper. While Good Thunder is only 12 miles from Mankato via Highway 1 and just a few short miles from Mapleton, it is still not a quick trip down the road to purchase a gallon of milk, loaf of bread or a spiral notebook and some pencils for school or gasoline for the lawn mower at the last minute.

Dolson said that she will be hoping to sell fresh produce that is locally grown in the summer time and would like to add freshly made cinnamon rolls as well. She already has a little sitting area in the store for folks to come in and have a cup of coffee.

This is a partial article. For the full story and many more, subscribe to the Maple River Messenger online or in print at www.maplerivermessenger.com.