One Year Later Stories from the community – Remembering the Main Street fire on February 3, 2016 Through A Child’s Eyes

The blizzard that took place on Feb. 3, 2016, closed schools in the area, so Karl Davis was at home when he heard about the downtown fire that was taking place only blocks from his family’s Madelia home that morning.

Karl, the son of Dr. Viktoria and Steve Davis, is nine years old and a fourth grade student at St. Mary’s School. That morning a year ago, he remembers that he was listening to a book and playing Legos in his room when his dad told him about the fire. Even without seeing it firsthand, Karl grasped right away the negative impact this was going to have on the whole community.

Karl is a guy who likes to be active, so instead of sitting around feeling helpless and worried, he started building a diorama of the disaster site that day. “It hardly had anything on it at first,” Karl said. “But then, a couple of days later when we were going to the grocery store, we drove by where the fire took place and I saw it for the first time. Then I added more details.” His diorama is incredibly thorough; it has several levels and even moving parts. There is a helicopter, police cars, fire trucks and emergency vehicles, as well

well as people in the scene. The buildings in the diorama represent the newly constructed buildings, but they can be pushed aside to reveal rubble and a bulldozer underneath to represent the site after the fire, before any new construction took place.

Karl even has a narrative to go with his diorama.

“It was a calm day in Madelia – all was good – then there was a blizzard and, in the middle of the night, someone reported a fire at Hope & Faith. They thought, ‘oh lets send some fire trucks and it’s no big deal.’ But when they got there, they found out it was a very big deal. So they sent some more fire trucks – and more fire trucks – and more fire trucks – and more fire trucks – as the fire continued to spread west. Then people were wondering what would happen to the rest of Main Street; would it burn down as well? Then, they realized the only way to stop the fire was to knock down Culligan to keep the flames from spreading. They called Mr. Pettersen and he said, ‘knock my building down!’ People fought the fire bravely and then, eventually, it was all good. But it still was surprising. Yowzers! Eventually people came to rebuild and then the buildings were back, good as new. Better, even.”

“I was sad when the fire happened,” Karl said. “But the buildings were getting old and, in a way, it is nice to get new buildings. Maybe they will need less repairs.”

