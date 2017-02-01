Minnesota Pork names Comparts as Family of the Year

The Minnesota Pork Board recognized the Compart family of Nicollet as this year’s Family of the Year award winners on Jan. 16, during the 50th Minnesota Pork Congress at the Minneapolis Hilton.

Rooted in family tradition, attentiveness to customer needs and objective data, Dean and Kaye Compart, Jim and Diana Compart, Chris and Rochelle Compart – along with their parents Bonnie and the late Richard Compart – built a business in rural Nicollet that creates opportunity for family farmers to remain independent and raise high quality pork for restaurants, retailers and individuals across the United States.

In 1949, Richard Compart started a 4-H project that consisted of two duroc gilts and a boar. Little did he know the same project that would start an extremely successful family business would also enable him to meet his wife, Bonnie, at the Minnesota State Fair. The couple was married in 1955 and, after two years of military service, combined their passion for purebred swine genetics to start selling breeding stock.

Driven by their desire to have objective performance data and the drive to deliver the highest quality pork possible, the Compart family built a nursery and finisher research facility. The facility was designed to help the Comparts understand the nutritional requirements of their genetic lines.

“For us, it isn’t about lowest cost production,” Jim Compart said. “The superior quality of Premium Compart Duroc Pork is the result of carefully managed breeding and a proprietary nutritional program.”

Today, Compart Family Farms harvests 1,800 head per week for their branded meat program. Their meat can be found in white table cloth restaurants across the United States.

“We have always wanted people to want our product not just take our product,” Jim Compart said.

At a time when consumers are increasingly curious about where their food comes from, Comparts feel they were ahead of the curve sharing the story of their family farm.

“We are proud of the product that we raise,” Chris Compart said. “We are fortunate to be able to work with family and provide other families with the opportunity to be successful as well.”

The Comparts’ success and diversification has created opportunity for Kyle, Robbie and Dan Compart, the third generation of the Compart family, to join the family business.

Being recognized as the 2017 Family of the Year is seen as a great honor to the Comparts.

“Being on the forefront can sometimes result in critics,” said Dean Compart. “It takes a family to make the business successful. It is an honor to be recognized as a family for the work that we have done.”

Comparts have found success in managing everyone’s strengths, empowering them to find their niche doing purposeful, rewarding work.

Service to the community, especially youth organizations like 4-H, is very important to the Comparts. They see how these organizations have allowed their family to cultivate relationships and teach life lessons like sportsmanship, integrity and the importance of a strong work ethic. The family has persevered through adversity and – guided by their passion, foresight and family values – have thrived.

“We have believed in the vision for our business since day one,” said the Comparts. “We are incredibly proud of the opportunities we have provided and the brand that we have built.”

The Family of the Year Award honors a farm family who has contributed to the long-term success of Minnesota’s pig raising tradition. Award winners are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee of Minnesota Pork Board members.