Mapleton Celebrates 141st Burns Night

Kayla Rigdon is Crowned Miss Bonnie Lass

Mapleton’s 141st Annual Burns Night, celebrating the birthday of Scottish Poet Robert Burns, was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 6 p.m. in the AAA auditorium at Maple River School in Mapleton.

The auditorium was filled with bagpipe music as the Macalester Pipe Band entered the stage to begin the celebration.

Mayor John Hollerich welcomed everyone to the program and then introduced the evening’s Master of Ceremonies Jon Stevens, who returned for his 12th year as emcee for Burns Night 2017. Throughout the evening Stevens read some of Burns’ poetry and told a few jokes between the Scottish dances. He also noted that in addition to his wife, Chris, being in the audience, his mother, Vannie Stevens, and brother and sister, Jay and Joy, were also in attendance this year, as well as other relatives.

The Fanfare was played, and the first dance of the evening was the Pas De Basques and Pas De Basques and Highcuts, performed by Mapleton Kilties Grace Sohre, Tabitha Barkosky, Aumi Jaeger, Katelyn Magelee and Autumn Gaul.

Next up, performing the Sword Dance, were Kiana Ward, Madison Welborn and Auden Jaeger.

The 2017 Miss Bonnie Lass Candidates took the stage and introduced themselves–Hallie Hicks, Tristyn Hoechst, Hannah Koehnen, Katelyn Langworthy, Kayla Rigdon, Lydia Shoemaker and Ashley Ward. They were escorted to the stage by Lincoln Arndt and Logan Ziegler.

The Dusty Miller was performed by Grace Sohre, Tabitha Barkosky, Aumi Jaeger, Katelyn Magelee and Autumn Gaul.

Mataya Hoechst, Leah Hueper, Alexandra Nelson and Elisabeth Nelson danced the Seann Truibhas.

The Irish Jig was performed by Taylor Carlson, Meghan Leagjeld and Kelsey Sohre.

The program turned somber for the Lament, which is a tribute to friends of the Maple River Burns Club who have journeyed to the “Land o’ the Leal.” The auditorium was darkened as a lone bagpipe played “The Lament.”

Following “The Lament,” there was more dancing by the Mapleton Kilties. The Strathspey and Highland Reel was performed by Isabella Nelson, Laura Caldwell, Karlie Hueper and Azlei Jaeger.