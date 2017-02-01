Curtis Bressler and His Mom, Kirsten, to Appear on “The Doctors” on Friday

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

Curtis Bressler’s journey of recovery most recently included a trip to Hollywood in California. He and his mom, Kirsten, boarded a plane at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 to fly to Los Angeles to appear on “The Doctors” television show.

Kirsten was first approached about being on the show by staff at Mayo Clinic. Producers of “The Doctors” had seen the video of Curtis’ miraculous recovery journey on Mayo’s website and then contacted Mayo, who in turn contacted Kirsten. “They actually wanted us to fly out the week before we went, but that was too soon as we had to film footage of an interview with Tucker first, as well as footage of our home and animals,” Kirsten shared.

“Once we arrived at LAX, a car picked us up and took us on a 45-minute ride to Hotel Roosevelt, which is where they had us stay while there,” Kirsten explained. “It was pretty cool because you could walk out the hotel’s front door and you were right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In fact, Vin Diesel’s star was right in front of our hotel”

On the day of their arrival, Kirsten said that she and Curtis did some filming in a studio house the show shares with “Dr. Phil.”

Wednesday was a “free day” so Kirsten and Curtis took advantage of their time, and 60 degree temperatures, to take a dip in the hotel’s pool. “It was Curtie’s first time swimming since the accident and my eyes welled up with tears of joy,” she shared. “I’m sure some people thought we were nuts, but I just went in with my cup of coffee and went as far under the water as I could without spilling it.”

Later that day they walked on the strip and took a bus tour. “We got to see some celebrity homes, and places where movies had been filmed such as Pretty Woman, Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street. Those were a treat since Curtie and I like our scary movies,” she chuckled.

After the tour they headed back to their hotel room so Curtie could rest as they planned to attend a street party, sponsored by Vin Diesel’s xXx film, in front of their hotel that evening. Unfortunately, it rained so they could not attend.

On Thursday morning the two of them were picked up and taken to the studio. Their first stop was hair and makeup. Kirsten shared the “wardrobe people” weren’t impressed with her clothing choices so they dressed in some from their wardrobe. “When we were done with hair and makeup, we went before a live audience with Dr. Travis “HOT” Stork and he talked to both of us while they filmed it. I have not seen any of it yet, so when it airs on Friday, it will be my first time seeing it, too,” stated Kirsten.

The episode with Curtis and Kirsten will air on FOX on Friday, February, 3, 2017. Check your local provider for channel numbers and time.

On Saturday, you can help “Celebrate Curtis” at a dinner and silent auction that will run from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Truman Public School. Additional information is available on the Team Curtis Event page on Facebook.