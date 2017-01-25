Ulmens take over feed mill – Product offerings are more than just chicken feed

As of last fall, Marisa and Jim Ulmen are the proud owners of a “new to them” business, but really it is a business that has been in Madelia for a long time. When Mike and Sally Bottin, who ran The Feed Mill for almost 40 years, were looking for buyers for their business, people were not exactly lining up. Mike approached Jim last summer saying he was looking to retire and asked Jim if he was interested in taking over the mill.

“I told Marisa about it and it took all of about thirty or forty seconds before she said, ‘yes, let’s do it,’” Jim recalled.

“Yep, that is absolutely the thing – let’s do it,” Marisa agreed was her first reaction. “Everything we do is by jumping in with both feet and seeing what happens.”

Jim said his father was a customer at The Feed Mill and he recalls going there as a kid and seeing Mike and Sally. “It is part of my history and I hated to see it close down,” Jim said. “So, after talking to Marisa, I was happy to be the ones to keep it going.” They have named their new venture Ulmen Custom Feed and they have help running it from Marisa’s mom, Chris Tatman, who works part time. She is also researching the history of the business, which goes back about 70 years.

“My main talent is my ability to schmooze and that is not often recognized as an asset,” Chris joked. “I just love the people – talking to who I know and meeting the ones I didn’t know. People like it when they come and see family working together.” Small, independent feed mills are a dying breed. There used to be several in Madelia alone but, now in this area, there is one in Welcome and the one in Morgan was recently bought out.

The Ulmens also have a small farm with 20 pigs, 40 goats – both dairy goats and meat goats – and all the other small animals and pets that most farms have. Jim has farmed for pretty much his whole life and continues to do so. They were customers of The Feed Mill and were, of course, concerned about where they were going to get their feed if the mill closed. They also enjoy a challenge and saw all kinds of potential for a business location in Madelia.

“I talked to a lot of people who are small farmers like Jim and me,” Marisa said. “At the mill here, they would mix up smaller batches of feed. Smaller farmers don’t want to have to get two tons of each ration that they need. If you go to a bigger place that sells it – they either don’t want to make it, or it will take a long time to get it and then, you have to order way more than you want, can afford or have room to store. There are many farmers in our situation.”

“By the time we decided to jump in, Mike and Sally had already decided they were going to have to just lock the doors and walk away, so they sold a few things before we got here – like the grinder,” said Marisa. “So we bought a feed mill without a mill, plus Mike was also his own biggest customer.” The Ulmens certainly faced some challenges. Besides the obvious, there is also a cat that came with the place. “Isabel lets us know every day that she has been here longer than we have,” Marisa said.

“We try to accommodate her,” Chris said of the feline who can often be found taking a nap on the keyboard of her computer. “We all love animals here.”

“I had a bit of buyer’s remorse,” Marisa admitted. “But people keep coming and telling us they were happy we bought it. Jim has such a good relationship with so many people in the community, including farmers. So we are able to keep past customers and get new customers.”

Jim kept talking to people and asking questions in a quest to find the tools they needed for the business. “If you just keep asking and talking to people, it is amazing what comes from it,” Marisa said.

Jim ended up finding a roller mill in the barn of a guy that he works with frequently. “I probably walked by that thing 100 times over the years and never paid attention to it,” Jim said. “That was what I needed. He said to take it, but he did not want money. He knew Marisa made goat cheese and he asked if he could trade the mill for cheese.”

“How much cheese is a mill worth?” Marisa said is what she wondered when Jim told her about the trade.

“Everybody wants the cheese. It is excellent,” Chris said. Due to the extensive government regulations they would need to follow, it is not something they choose to sell; Marisa just makes it for the family.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.