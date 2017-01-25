Sydney Howieson Returns to Burns Night with Pipe Band

This weekend–Saturday, Jan. 28–is the 141st annual Burns Night celebration. There are many names in the community that have a longtime association with Burns Night such as the Wills, the McGregors and the Dobies. Add to that venerable list the Howieson family, who has been participating in the annual event either as spectators or as members of the Maple River Burns Night Board since the 1930s and have ties to Scotland in their family history. The Howiesons have also had a musical involvement with the celebration. Robert Howieson played the tenor drums, Michael Howieson played snare drum and Debbie Howieson played bagpipes in the CampMor Kiltie band that played in the Mapleton area during 1970s. The family also curled and managed to take home a few awards for their rink.

Now, holding up the family’s continuing participation is Sydney Howieson, who began her involvement in Burns Night when she started highland dancing at age six with the Mapleton Kilities. She has taken up the playing of the bagpipes both as a soloist and as a member of the Macalaster College Pipe Band. She attributes her desire to pipe to her family history and because she was attracted to the “lively, yet melancholy sound of the highland bagpipes.” Dr. Bill Dobbs, of St. Peter, was her initial teacher and now she continues to learn from gold medalist pipers from all over the world. She also was able to expand her piping skills when she received the Irish Music and Dance Association, or IMD, award. Through her training at Balmoral School of Piping and Drumming in Pittsburgh and a summer of lessons at Gaelic College in Nova Scotia, she added the elements of Irish piping and dance to her repertoire. While having a talent for the pipes is important, she feels that practice, practice, practice is key to learning how to play. Gaining proficiency in playing the pipes may take a few years, and mastery of the pipes can take a lifetime.