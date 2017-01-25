St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church to celebrate 75 years

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette will kick off a year-long celebration this Saturday, Jan. 28, to mark 75 years since its inception in 1942. Bishop John LeVoir and Monsignor Douglas Grams will concelebrate a Mass at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour, a ticketed meal and a program in the social hall. Exhibits featuring many items of historical memorabilia from the past 75 years have been set up for everyone to see.

Saturday’s event is called the “Blue Moon Gala” because the first Catholic Church in Lafayette was the former Blue Moon Nightclub building that was brought into town and converted into a church. Organization of the Blue Moon Gala began about three months ago. Larry Mages volunteered to serve as chairman of the event planning committee and several subcommittees were formed.

“A bunch of people stepped forward and said ‘I’ll take charge of this’ and ‘I’ll take charge of that,” said Mages of the volunteer effort.

As far as a date for the event, the options were limited.

Mages explained, “It kind of was dictated – as far as when we were going to do this – by the availability of the Bishop. There was only a few nights throughout the year that were going to work.”

The residents of Lafayette, and those attending the 5 p.m. Mass, will be greeted by the sounds of the original church’s bell, which is now on display in front of the current church.

“I’m going to have about 20 different parishioners ring that bell in front of the church 75 times before Mass to commemorate our 75th anniversary,” said Mages.

The bell was sold to Art and Valeria Simmet in the mid 1960s when the parish had an auction to sell all the stuff from the old church that was not needed in the new building. The new church did not have a bell tower. When Valeria passed away a few years ago, the family donated the bell back to the church.

After Mass there will be a social hour until 7 p.m., followed by a banquet. The program will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. and go until about 9:15 p.m. Speakers will include Bishop LeVoir, current pastor Monsignor Grams, Father Rademacher, who was the parish priest when the old church was razed and the new church was built, and five church members ranging from 12 years of age to 90. Spattered in between the speakers will be singing and comedy acts. A large history display will be available for people to look at that evening and will remain on display throughout 2017, the year of the anniversary.

A PREVIEW OF THEIR HISTORY

Local Catholics had been attending services in New Ulm or St. George before the first Mass was offered on Oct. 12, 1942, in the Lafayette Public School Auditorium by Father Edward Clemens of Gaylord.

An estimated 110 people attended the organizational meeting leading up to that first Mass and the subsequent establishment of the church three months later. In December of 1942, the parish temporarily rented a vacant store (formerly Kapaun Store, then the municipal liquor store, and now Dave’s Place of Lafayette), while planning for a building of their own.

They purchased eight lots in town in September of 1943. Although the congregation planned to build right away, building restrictions in place at that time due to World War II ended up preventing it. So, the former ballroom building – recently purchased and then moved to the site in February of 1944 to be used as a parish hall – was pressed into service for both social functions and for worship until it was dismantled to make room for the current structure in 1966.

Photo Caption:

L-R: Shirley Krohn, Mary Lou Schmidt, Betty Maidl and Arlene Phillips make up the History Sub-Committee for the 75th anniversary year-long celebration at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Watch for photos from the Jan. 28 event and a detailed history of the church in the Feb. 2 issue of the Ledger.