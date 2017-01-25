Lady Jags Rattle off Seventh Win in a Row – Move to 16-2

By Neal Meyer

Tribune Publisher

After thrashing the 6-7 Nicollet Raiders 70-47, moving past the 6-10 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (SESM) Knights 79-71, and breezing past the 4-13 Clippers 74-37 the lady Jags won their seventh straight game. Earlier in the season the team had a streak of nine, only to see it come to an end against a tough 14-1 Loyola squad. Now there’s another chance to move past that mark.

In the game against the Raiders head coach Rick Uttech said, “We got off to a nice start in Nicollet going up 29-13 at the half. We continued to play well in the second half, had really solid team balance, and very stingy defense.” In the 70-47 win the lady Jags held the Raiders to their third lowest point output this season.

Senior Alexis Brummond led the way in the scoring department, netting 14. Senior Hannah Johanson dropped 13. Senior Hanna Geistfeld scored 12 and grabbed 10 boards for a double-double. Senior Kenlie Pytleski added eight points, eight rebounds, and three blocks in her well-rounded performance. Junior Emma Becker put in eight, junior Macy Quinn grabbed six boards, and senior Allyson Cegelske added four big steals to the team’s win.

On Saturday the team played at home in Granada against the SESM Knights. Uttech said, “It was a real even battle at the start and Alexis hit a big three right before half to give us a six point lead. We played real solid ‘D’ the start of the second half and our offense was really rolling. SESM came back on us turning our double digit lead into only three points. Allyson made some key free throws to help us widen the margin. It was a good offensive output but our defense was sketchy.”

Geistfeld netted a big 24 points. Pytleski dropped 16 to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in a near triple-double performance. Johanson put in 15, and Brummond and Cegelske each had seven. Brummond added six assists as well. Senior Renae Wallace grabbed seven boards and Quinn swiped three steals.

The team finished the week with another home game against the Clippers. The Clippers have struggled this year, and the Lady Jags just compounded that – beating the visiting team by nearly 40 points 74-37. Uttech said, “Both teams started out well but the Jags pulled away from a 17-17 tie to go ahead 42-24 at the half. Allyson had four key steals in this run and Alexis hit another buzzer beating three from the corner. The second half we played really stingy ‘D’ and our bench really contributed in this game. Allyson played her best game of the season and really sparked us.”

Cegelske certainly played very well, and seemed to play with a higher tempo and more urgency than any other players on the court from either team. She scored 14 points, created four steals, and dished four assists in the win. Pytleski led the Jags with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals, and four assists. Brummond netted 13 and Quinn nine. Wallace led the Jags with seven rebounds and two blocks, and Geistfeld and Becker added four assists apiece.

On Friday, January 27th the Lady Jags will travel to Sherburn to face the 9-4 Mavericks.

PHOTO CAPTION: With some nifty defense reading and aggressive play, senior Allyson Cegelske stole the ball and ran down the for the left-handed layup.